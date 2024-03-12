Kordia Appoints Emily Reeves As New Executive GM Of Legal

Kordia is pleased to announce the appointment of Emily Reeve as Executive General Manager - Legal and Risk. Reporting to Kordia’s Chief Executive Officer, Reeve will sit on Kordia’s Executive, overseeing legal, risk and company secretary functions for the group.





Reeve joins Kordia with a strong background as an in-house counsel. Her most recent position was at Constellation Brands, where she was Director of Legal, as well as the Privacy Officer and Head of Risk.

Prior to that, she was General Counsel and GM Regulatory at Vocus Group for over six years, where she provided legal oversight on a range of complex projects, including its merger with 2Degrees.

“We’re ecstatic to have Emily join Kordia. She comes from an impressive background, with deep commercial experience across a range of complex legal environments. Her experience in the communications and telecommunications industry will ensure she hits the ground running here at Kordia,” says Shaun Rendell, CEO at Kordia Group.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Kordia team. Kordia offers world-class business-critical services, delivered by a highly professional and dedicated team committed to continuous improvement. As a lawyer, this culture drew me to the company as it is fundamental in supporting the management of risks. I’m excited to play a part in the mission to build trusted connections and create value for the communities and industries we operate in,” says Reeve.

Reeve (nee Acland) holds an LLB (Hons) from Otago University, where she graduated top of her cohort and was the Research Assistant to the Dean. She was a Russell McVeagh University Scholar and began her career as a solicitor in the firm’s Auckland corporate team, before taking up an Associate role at magic circle law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in London in 2012. During her time at Freshfields she acted on complex cross-border M&A transactions for listed entities, including the US$44 billion merger of cement makers Holcim and Lafarge.

She made the move to in-house counsel when she moved back to New Zealand in 2015, starting at Orion Health before moving to General Counsel at Vocus New Zealand (now 2degrees).

Reeve was awarded Young In-House Lawyer of the Year at the New Zealand Law Awards in 2018, and received an Excellence Award in the category in 2020. She was selected by NZ Lawyer as an Elite Woman in 2022, Rising Star in the inaugural list in 2020 and selected as an In-House Leader in 2019.

