Dunedin Set To Shift A Gear With Omoda Jaecoo Arrival

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 6:23 pm
Press Release: Anthem

Dunedin will now be home to New Zealand’s newest automotive brand – Omoda Jaecoo. Set to enter the New Zealand market in April, Omoda’s cutting edge fleet will be available at its new Dunedin-based dealer, Southern Motor Group.

Omoda and sister brand Jaecoo will release eight models in New Zealand over the next two years, bringing formidable competition to the automotive industry.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Omoda Jaecoo's expansion efforts as it works towards providing more accessibility for customers nationwide.

Sheldon Humphries, Country Manager of Omoda Jaecoo says building a stronger presence in the South Island is a key part of their business expansion plan.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Southern Motor Group. Our goal is to provide Kiwis with advanced, technology-driven transportation options that are both cleaner and greener. By doing this we hope to shape a brighter future and bringing the evolution of intelligent green mobility to the forefront through a highly reputable dealer network across New Zealand.”

For more information on the range of Omoda Jaecoo vehicles available at Southern Motor Group, please visit https://www.omoda.co.nz/. To arrange a test drive, please visit https://southernmotorgroup.co.nz/ or contact the dealership directly.

