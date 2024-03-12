New Kiwi Company Win Prestigious “Model Of The Year” Award At The Nuremburg Toy Fair

New Kiwi company Kotare Models Ltd was awarded a prestigious “Model of the year 2024” medal at the Nuremburg Toy fair held last month. The medal was awarded for their Spitfire Mk.Ia model kitset which was, remarkably, their very first product to be released.

Kotare Models was started during Covid in mid-2020 by Mark Robson, an Aucklander with a lifelong interest in aviation and the hobby of scale modelling. He is fortunate enough to own New Zealand’s oldest hobby shop, Modelair in Mount Eden, and was able to start Kotare Models when an opportunity presented itself during Covid. Robson said he “finds building models a very relaxing way to unwind from my sometimes stressful, but very rewarding, day job as a Veterinary Internal Medicine Specialist. And now I get to build models from my very own company. “

Kotare is a dynamic new company offering a state-of-the-art product to consumers worldwide. Having been started during Covid, their small but dedicated design staff continue to work remotely from home while taking advantage of the opportunity presented by having their products mass produced in China.

Kotare’s first model, their medal winning Spitfire Mk.Ia, has proven to be very popular worldwide, selling out of its initial production run within a month. Mark Robson said “We made the model in a larger size than usual which allows us to include a lot more historically accurate detail as well as making it easier (and more enjoyable) to assemble, for both experienced hobbyists and beginners alike. “The response worldwide has been very encouraging, and we are pleased to have been able to release additional versions to meet the strong demand we’re facing”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

