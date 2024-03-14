Slick New Look For Sprig’s Core Range Of Beers

From today, Sprig + Fern Brewing Co.’s core range of beers will begin sporting a newly redesigned look.





The refreshed artwork aims to bring cohesion to the beer range, by extending the beloved Tasman Reserve tap badge design across a further thirteen products. Each design features the beer style stated front-and-centre, has tasting notes loudly tiling the background, and utilises a spectrum of colours carefully chosen to reflect the brew or ingredients within.

Daniel Tipping, Marketing + Communications Executive at Sprig + Fern Brewing Co., says:

“This is something we’ve been quietly working on for a number on months now with our designer Corey Harbrow, and – after many minor adjustments - we’re really happy with how it’s turned out.

“Our main aims with this project were to bring some uniformity to our beers, make sure they’re readable from a distance in Taverns, are instantly recognisable on a busy supermarket shelf, and create more of a contrast between these and our – often loud – limited release designs. I think the new look ticks all of these boxes, and I’m excited to start seeing them lined up from today!”

In addition to the redesign, Sprig + Fern’s core range will enjoy a couple of further changes, with Local Pinner NZ Pilsner being renamed to Pinner Pilsner, and Awesome Mix West Coast IPA becoming a permanent addition to the core range.

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. begin a small campaign to support the new look – reminding people, while it’s an updated design, the customers’ beloved brews remain unchanged. The campaign loudly states ‘new look, same great-tasting, award-winning, hand-crafted beer’.

The new designs will start appearing from today, first across tap badges in Sprig + Fern Taverns, and later throughout taprooms, and on supermarket and liquor store shelves.

