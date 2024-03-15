Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hon. David Seymour On Newly Created Ministry Of Regulation, With The Newmarket And Parnell Business Associations

Friday, 15 March 2024, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Newmarket Business Association

Newmarket & Parnell, 15 March 2024 – This morning the Newmarket Business Association (NBA) and Parnell Business Association (PBA) hosted an exclusive breakfast with Hon. David Seymour, where he discussed his newly created Ministry of Regulation, coupled with the issues at the top of his priority list.

The Ministry comes as a result of the ACT party's advocacy for businesses, having campaigned for red-tape cutting and the slashing of excessive procedures.

Hon. David Seymour, Leader of the Act Party and Deputy Prime Minister in waiting said, “For a long time the Treasury has done the bare minimum quality assurance on regulatory impact statements. We’ll be aiming to double that team and ramp up capability to improve the quality of New Zealand’s regulatory system.”

Amongst the crowd at the NBA and PBA breakfast were local businesses and landowners which fall under Seymour’s electorate as the MP of Epsom, all of whom were eager to hear how Seymour and the new Ministry could support them.

George Nathan, General Manager, Nathan Property Group says, “As a commercial building owner we fully support David Seymour’s view for the urgent need for practical rules relating to preserving the older character buildings in New Zealand. Many of which have stood for over 100 years without significant damage. Most owners of these buildings cannot afford the extremely high cost of bringing these buildings up to modern seismic standards, nor can the local council or central government afford to meet these costs. Therefore these buildings, although part of our cherished New Zealand history, have no future and face demolition or abandonment.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Although the Ministry of Regulation is still in its early stages, Seymour reiterated that it will oversee the improvement of regulatory impact assessments for government policy, and investigate inappropriate regulations in certain sectors and develop regulatory skills across government.

Mark Knoff-Thomas, Chief Executive of Newmarket Business Association, said he’s hopeful for the future of small businesses in New Zealand and its economy.

“It was our absolute pleasure hosting Hon. David Seymour this morning. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and this event provided better insights and understanding of the regulatory improvements that are on the horizon,” he concluded.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Newmarket Business Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 