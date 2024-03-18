Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RBNZ Publishes Assessment Of Capital Review Implementation

Monday, 18 March 2024, 10:13 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s 2019 Capital Review focused on improving the quality and quantity of bank capital to make the banking system safer for New Zealanders and to ensure that bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses.

We are now publishing a Bulletin article that assesses the first 2 years of Capital Review implementation, from 2021 to 2023, and examines progress with phasing-in the Reserve Bank’s new higher capital requirements.

Over the previous 2 years, all New Zealand banks have met our increasing capital requirements. The central conclusions of this Bulletin are that higher capital is helping to increase banks’ resilience to shocks, as well as their capacity to absorb losses, and lifting financial stability in New Zealand.

As a result of the Review, capital requirements are gradually increasing to 18% of risk weighted assets (RWAs), including capital buffers, for the largest banks, and 16% for the remaining smaller banks. A detailed assessment of new capital requirements was carried out ahead of decisions being confirmed. This concluded that the benefits of increased resilience in the financial system would exceed the costs.

The key observations covered in this Bulletin are:

  • The largest banks, designated as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (DSIBs), have met the required increases in buffers in 2022 and 2023.
  • Banks have used a combination of retained earnings and issuances of new capital instruments to increase their capital.
  • While implementation is still only in its early stages, the costs of capital are tracking broadly in line with estimates in the 2019 Regulatory Impact Assessment.
  • We have not found any evidence of financial market disruptions from changes to capital requirements.
  • The smaller banks have not yet faced any increases in capital requirements and are well-placed to meet the increases scheduled to affect them from July 2024 onwards.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The full impact of Capital Review decisions will not be clear until 2028, once all the changes are fully implemented. The next assessment is scheduled for 2 years from now. 
 

More information:

Download the Bulletin

Background to the Capital Review

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 