Table Ordering at The Coffee Club

The Coffee Club, a household name in the café industry, is proud to announce the launch of table ordering in all its 67 cafes across New Zealand. This innovative move aims to enhance customer convenience, streamline operations, and elevate the overall dining experience. Unlike many advancements in technology though, its intention is not to replace the human element, but work alongside.

With the new table ordering system, customers can now simply scan a QR-code available at their table using their smartphones to access the digital menu and place their orders directly from their seats. This eliminates the need to stand in line or wait for service, providing customers with more control over their dining experience.

Co-Director of The Coffee Club NZ Andy Lucas says "We are excited to introduce table ordering to all our cafes in New Zealand. This advancement aligns with our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We believe that offering this convenient option will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our valued customers."

Table ordering also enables users to receive exclusive offers and enjoy a personalized experience tailored to their preferences. Additionally, the digital menu provides detailed descriptions of menu items, meal images, and customization options, ensuring clarity and accommodating diverse preferences.

In addition to enhancing the customer experience, the implementation of table ordering optimizes operations and improves efficiency for franchisees and team members in store. By reducing manual order taking and streamlining communication between the kitchen and the front-of-house, The Coffee Club aims to deliver faster service without compromising on quality.

"We are continuously exploring ways to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Table ordering represents the future of dining, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this technological advancement in the café industry and to be the first major café chain to have launched table ordering in New Zealand. We do appreciate that table ordering may not be for everyone though, we know that many of our loyal customers would prefer to order at the counter which is still available, with no intention to suspend this anytime soon.” Andy Lucas added.

The Coffee Club invites customers to experience the convenience and efficiency of table ordering at their nearest café location.

For more information about The Coffee Club NZ, visit thecoffeeclub.co.nz or follow @TheCoffeeClubNZ on social media.

