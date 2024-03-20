Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Paris Butter’s Nick Honeyman Awarded First Michelin Star

Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Nick Honeyman

Today the culinary world is celebrating the much anticipated unveiling of France’s Michelin restaurant stars.

Chef Nick Honeyman, of Auckland’s Paris Butter fame, is among this year's recipients for restaurant Le Petit Léon.

Situated in the heart of Saint-Léon-sur-Vézère in the South of France, Le Petit Léon is one of 52 eateries in France that has been awarded a prestigious Michelin star this year, the first for Honeyman and his team.

Honeyman says: “A Michelin star is one of the most prestigious honours a restaurant can receive. While I pride myself on cooking for people, not praise, there’s no denying it’s an accolade that many chefs and restaurant owners only dream of, and myself, and the rest of the team at Le Petit Léon, are incredibly honoured and humbled to be recognised.”

Nick, who was born in South Africa, is considered one of Aoteroa’s top chefs having worked in some of of Auckland’s most notable eateries including The French Cafe, Dallows, Cru and Everybody’s Izakaya before opening the Three Hat* award winning restaurant Paris Butter in 2016.

Nick and Sina Honeyman

Together with his wife Sina, a sommelier, Nick took over Le Petit Léon in 2015 - having originally worked there alongside the original owner in his youth. Situated in a 300-year-old farm house, under Nick’s vision and guidance, Le Petit Léon offers a menu that focuses on using local seasonal produce to create refined classic cuisine.

*In the Southern Hemisphere the Michelin rating system is not used. Instead the ‘hats’ system serves as a benchmark of culinary excellence.

