Greenfern Announces Export Of Medicinal Cannabis

Greenfern Industries, a leading New Zealand company for the production and distribution of medicinal cannabis, and Ampyl Sciences, an established medicinal cannabis supplier from New Zealand, are announcing the first export of Greenfern’s export quality medicinal cannabis flower this week under Ampyl’s brand CannFX. The product is a non-irradiated premium New Zealand cultivated strain which will be made available to patients in the EU and UK.

Greenfern Industries has sold its second harvested batch to Ampyl Sciences as part of a multi-year supply agreement. This new pathway to revenue will provide consistent cashflow for the Taranaki-based company, which has ramped up production in its new cultivation facility.

Greenfern managing director Dan Casey said: “We are excited to be contributing to patients’ needs into the EU and UK markets, which are some of the largest markets globally. Our cultivation productivity has been increasing by more than 50 per cent since commissioning the facility in August 2023 and subsequent harvests are already indicating significant volume increases.”

Bastiaan Kramer, CEO of Ampyl Sciences, commented: “Following our successful 2022 launch of the first New Zealand-grown medicinal cannabis product into Germany and our 2023 launch of the first New Zealand-grown medicinal cannabis product into the UK we are proud to now launch Greenfern’s strain into these rapidly expanding markets. We are excited to continue developing our relationship with Greenfern moving forward.”

