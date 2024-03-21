Celebrating Exceptional Marketing: Entries Are Open For The 2024 NZ Marketing Awards And With A New Naming Sponsor!

In 2024, Aotearoa’s finest marketing achievements will be in the spotlight again with the return of the NZ Marketing Awards, which recognise exceptional strategies, campaigns, and individuals.

This year NZ Marketing magazine and the NZ Marketing Association are thrilled to have one of the world’s largest brands, YouTube, as the new naming partner for the awards. YouTube is now the single biggest channel in New Zealand with a daily reach of 44% of all Kiwis [according to NZ On Air data). Marketing Magazine, MA and YouTube are excited to invite marketers nationwide to share their stories of how their strategies, innovations and creativity have delivered impactful results to their businesses and brands.

Caroline Rainsford, Country Director of Google New Zealand said “At YouTube we’re proud to play our small part in recognising the incredible, innovative and inspiring work that has come out of our local marketing industry. In our rapidly changing media environment, YouTube is home to video for so many Kiwis - for audiences, Creators and Brands alike - and we’re constantly in awe of the ground-breaking creativity that we see Kiwi Marketers bringing to YouTube. I can’t wait to see this year’s Award entries.”

Marketing Magazine and MA are excited to announce that for the first time we have an international judge who will be deciding the winner of the new category – Brand of the Year. The indomitable marketing professor Mark Ritson will be making the final decision on which brand has made the most significant impact in its market over the past year, building on its previous achievements. “I’m honoured to be involved and helping judge which New Zealand brand is the best of the best for the YouTube NZ Marketing Awards for 2024!” says Ritson.

The YouTube NZ Marketing Awards spotlight the pinnacle of marketing excellence in New Zealand. They offer recognition in three key areas: Marketing Excellence Awards, Marketing Campaign Awards, and Individual Awards, covering a comprehensive range of 30 awards.

Marketing Excellence Awards recognise excellence in specific disciplines across different sectors, demonstrating how effective marketing strategy has led to measurable results for a business or brand.

The Marketing Campaign Awards recognise innovative and agile marketing initiatives that have identified short-term opportunities/challenges and delivered tangible results within 12 months or less.

Individual Awards recognise marketing professionals who have contributed to a business or brand's overall marketing success, both in the short and long term.

In addition to the Brand of the Year, two more new awards have been added to reflect the constantly evolving nature of this dynamic industry.

Best Use of Content Marketing Campaign

This award celebrates how exceptional content supports marketing objectives by blending compelling storytelling with strategic execution and achieving significant business outcomes. This category is not just about creating engaging content; it's about crafting messages that resonate with audiences and deliver measurable returns on investment.

Best Use of Video Marketing Campaign

This award highlights video marketing excellence, where strategy meets storytelling to produce viewership and demonstrable marketing outcomes.

“The world of marketing is constantly evolving and we must too. Having new categories around content and video reflects these changes and highlights the range of skills marketers need to have in 2024,” says Marcus Hawkins, CEO of SCG Media.

The Awards follow a robust judging process led by the NZ Marketing Association and returning Convenor of Judges, Michael Friedberg.

“We all know marketing is the best job in the world, and the marketing awards celebrate the best of the best. I’m really thrilled with our new partner YouTube, who are one of the world’s preeminent brands. Our aim is to deliver the ‘Oscars of marketing’, and with YouTube, we will take the awards to new heights. I am particularly pleased with the new categories and having our good friend Mark Ritson judging the brand of the year will give this category huge prestige,” says John Miles, CEO of NZ Marketing Association.

Following the success of the event in 2023, which saw close to a 1000 industry professionals come together and recognise the pinnacle of marketing success on Awards Night, preparations are already underway for the 2024 event on 4 September at Spark Arena.

For 2024, the awards are being brought to you by our premier sponsor, YouTube as well as category sponsors Are Media, Cartology, NZME, oOh!media and Stuff.

Key dates to be aware of include:

Call for Entries Open 20 March

Call for Entries Close 26 April, 5pm

Extension Deadline 3 May, 5pm

Judging R1 and R2 May – July

Finalists Announced 18 June

Awards Night 4 September

