Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Get Fed Again With Delivereasy's Golden Ticket

Saturday, 23 March 2024, 8:00 pm
Press Release: Delivereasy

Competition runs 5pm-8pm Sunday 24th March

Being 62,000th in the line for a 12,000-capacity venue is not a vibe.

Delivereasy wants to fix that.

For those that missed out on DJ Fred Again’s sold out shows in Auckland and Wellington, Delivereasy is giving away two super-sought-after standing tickets for his Tuesday night show at Spark Arena in Auckland.

To get a chance to win tickets that feel rarer than gold, all you have to do is order food on Delivereasy between 5pm-8pm on Sunday in the Auckland region* and add “FRED” to your delivery instructions.

The lucky winner, chosen at random, will get a golden ticket delivered along with their food, which will unlock access to the double pass they really want. Easy as that.

Delivereasy Head of Marketing, Jean Mexted, says “We want people to know that we’ll go further than the average food delivery app to leave a better taste in your mouth. So, I’ve listened to our 25-year-old Marketing Lead and supported this giveaway - if getting fed again might just help someone in Auckland get to see Fred Again, that will make us feel pretty good.”

*Promotion is for Auckland region deliveries only. This includes Auckland Central, West Auckland, South Auckland, Lower North Shore, Pukekohe, Hibiscus Coast.
Add “FRED” to your delivery instructions at the checkout stage of your food order by selecting ‘add new instructions’ then typing “FRED”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Delivereasy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 