Get Fed Again With Delivereasy's Golden Ticket

Competition runs 5pm-8pm Sunday 24th March

Being 62,000th in the line for a 12,000-capacity venue is not a vibe.

Delivereasy wants to fix that.

For those that missed out on DJ Fred Again’s sold out shows in Auckland and Wellington, Delivereasy is giving away two super-sought-after standing tickets for his Tuesday night show at Spark Arena in Auckland.

To get a chance to win tickets that feel rarer than gold, all you have to do is order food on Delivereasy between 5pm-8pm on Sunday in the Auckland region* and add “FRED” to your delivery instructions.

The lucky winner, chosen at random, will get a golden ticket delivered along with their food, which will unlock access to the double pass they really want. Easy as that.

Delivereasy Head of Marketing, Jean Mexted, says “We want people to know that we’ll go further than the average food delivery app to leave a better taste in your mouth. So, I’ve listened to our 25-year-old Marketing Lead and supported this giveaway - if getting fed again might just help someone in Auckland get to see Fred Again, that will make us feel pretty good.”

*Promotion is for Auckland region deliveries only. This includes Auckland Central, West Auckland, South Auckland, Lower North Shore, Pukekohe, Hibiscus Coast.

Add “FRED” to your delivery instructions at the checkout stage of your food order by selecting ‘add new instructions’ then typing “FRED”.

