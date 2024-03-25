One NZ Teams Up With Salesforce For Streamlined Customer Marketing Interactions

One New Zealand has teamed up with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world’s #1 AI CRM, to simplify and transform marketing interactions with its consumer, business, government, and wholesale customers representing almost three million connections across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Why it matters:

One New Zealand is one of the country’s leading communications and connectivity providers. Often, large businesses that undergo periods of transformation and change are beholden to multiple legacy marketing systems and customer engagement databases. This was true in One New Zealand’s case, having acquired four different marketing automation systems as a by-product of expansion and acquisition earlier in the company’s history.

Following the rebranding from Vodafone New Zealand in 2022, One New Zealand’s renewed focus and investment in simplification and customer experience saw the company commit to consolidating its four marketing engagement platforms into one.

Customer perspective:

One New Zealand’s Chief AI & Data Director Summer Collins says the simplification project will translate to a more tailored, meaningful customer experience.

“Growing and bringing together different businesses was fantastic for the company, cementing us as a leading internet and mobile provider in the country. But it also meant acquiring several different data stacks, marketing systems and deployment tools from those businesses.

“This complexity not only made it challenging to provide customers with the personalised experiences they deserved, but also meant we had to train our people in different tools.

“While customer experience is better than ever, One New Zealand is on a mission to become world-famous for its service.

“Salesforce gives us the marketing platform we need to build for the future. It allows us to further enrich our view of the customer from a personalised marketing, privacy and customer service perspective,” says Collins.

The solution:

Salesforce’s Marketing Cloud was selected for the simplification project.

A single marketing platform, with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, will orchestrate and improve end-to-end customer journeys across all touch points, and personalise recommendations for new products and content through AI.

Salesforce Data Cloud will be used to test out the Bring Your Own Lake (BYOL) capabilities with Snowflake. The hope is this will simplify data management and processes."

Since the agreement was confirmed in late October, One New Zealand has started decommissioning its other tools, migrating data, and unifying its customer engagement processes for a more efficient approach.

This centralised approach allows One New Zealand to accurately apply customer rules, maintain compliance with privacy requests, and categorise users by plan, services, and preferences, ensuring customers only receive content and communications relevant to them.

Salesforce perspective:

Salesforce’s NZ Managing Director Hamish Miles says, “Salesforce is proud to support One New Zealand to revolutionise how it connects with its customers.

“Streamlining One New Zealand’s marketing technology systems is going to have profound efficiency and productivity benefits for the organisation, and deliver trusted, relevant communications to its two million-plus users,” says Miles.

What's next:

One New Zealand also sees the potential for using generative artificial intelligence (AI) within the business.

“We’re already successfully using AI across our business and have built AI frameworks to help us harness its power and potential securely and meaningfully. Salesforce’s Marketing Cloud AI tools and its strong focus on ethics and safety gives us the foundation to do AI right for our customers in the future,” says Collins.

