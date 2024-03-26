Strong Demand Leads To Increased Qantas Flights To Christchurch

Christchurch Airport is welcoming Qantas’ decision to boost the number of flights between the city and Brisbane and Melbourne.

From late October 2024, the Australian national carrier will add more than 175,000 additional seats to the routes over 12 months, compared to its current schedule.

Brisbane-Christchurch: flights to increase from daily to between 10 to 12 per week from late October, adding up to 1,700 seats on the route each week.

Melbourne-Christchurch: flights to increase from daily to 12 per week over the December/January peak and continue between 10 to 12 per week through 2025, adding up to 1,700 seats on the route each week.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson says the decision is a response to strong demand, and a vote of confidence in Christchurch and the South Island.

“Qantas’ extra flights gives locals more choice as to when they can visit friends and family in Australia and it makes it even easier to connect with long-haul destinations, including Europe and Asia through Qantas’ extensive network.”

Justin Watson says the extra flights will also provide a valuable boost for Te Waipounamu the South Island.

“Every time a plane touches down on our runway, it brings in valuable international visitors that benefit our communities and businesses.

“This support means Qantas’ Christchurch routes will soon have 500,000 seats each year and our growth will continue. It’s great news,” he says.

Qantas already flies 14 flights per week to Sydney and additionally offers daily seats to Sydney on its alliance partner, Emirates.

