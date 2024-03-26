WellSouth Gets The Rainbow Tick

WellSouth Primary Health Network has achieved a significant milestone, receiving the Rainbow Tick certification, believed to be the first primary health organisation (PHO) in the country to receive the mark *.

Rainbow Tick is a certification mark for organisations in Aotearoa New Zealand that complete a Diversity & Inclusion assessment process, showing a workplace that accepts and values people in the workplace and embraces the diversity of sexual and gender identities.

Deb Gallon, WellSouth Community Engagement Advisor and co-chair of the WellSouth Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee says getting the Rainbow Tick reflects the values of WellSouth, as an open, welcoming, and safe environment for all.

“This achievement allows us to show not only our employees, but the wider world that we are a progressive, inclusive, and dynamic organisation – who are committed to developing in this space,” she says.

The certification process tests whether a workplace understands and welcomes sexual and gender diversity and involves an ongoing quality improvement process too. Once the benchmarks are met, organisations are awarded the Rainbow Tick. This can be displayed and used in any job advertising or business promotion.

“This is just the start. We are committed to educating staff, updating our policies and making ongoing changes to uphold our commitment,” says Ms Gallon.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee meet monthly to review policies, organise inclusive events and identify ways to support WellSouth staff of all genders, sexual orientations and identities. The committee recent held a Rainbow walk for Dunedin Pride Month (as pictured), and established a Rainbow Support Network, a safe and welcoming online space to support staff across WellSouth Otago Southland of all sexual orientations and identities.

Rainbow Tick also supports organisations in making workplaces safe and inclusive for LGBTTQIA+ employees.

The certification is reviewed on an annual basis.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

