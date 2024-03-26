Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

WellSouth Gets The Rainbow Tick

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 1:33 pm
Press Release: WellSouth

WellSouth Primary Health Network has achieved a significant milestone, receiving the Rainbow Tick certification, believed to be the first primary health organisation (PHO) in the country to receive the mark *.

Rainbow Tick is a certification mark for organisations in Aotearoa New Zealand that complete a Diversity & Inclusion assessment process, showing a workplace that accepts and values people in the workplace and embraces the diversity of sexual and gender identities.

Deb Gallon, WellSouth Community Engagement Advisor and co-chair of the WellSouth Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee says getting the Rainbow Tick reflects the values of WellSouth, as an open, welcoming, and safe environment for all.

“This achievement allows us to show not only our employees, but the wider world that we are a progressive, inclusive, and dynamic organisation – who are committed to developing in this space,” she says.

The certification process tests whether a workplace understands and welcomes sexual and gender diversity and involves an ongoing quality improvement process too. Once the benchmarks are met, organisations are awarded the Rainbow Tick. This can be displayed and used in any job advertising or business promotion.

“This is just the start. We are committed to educating staff, updating our policies and making ongoing changes to uphold our commitment,” says Ms Gallon.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee meet monthly to review policies, organise inclusive events and identify ways to support WellSouth staff of all genders, sexual orientations and identities. The committee recent held a Rainbow walk for Dunedin Pride Month (as pictured), and established a Rainbow Support Network, a safe and welcoming online space to support staff across WellSouth Otago Southland of all sexual orientations and identities.

Rainbow Tick also supports organisations in making workplaces safe and inclusive for LGBTTQIA+ employees.

The certification is reviewed on an annual basis.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from WellSouth on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 