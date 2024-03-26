National Road Carriers Welcomes Appointment Of Steven Joyce To Infrastructure Agency Design Panel

National Road Carriers Association, New Zealand’s progressive nationwide organisation representing supply chain companies, welcomes the appointment of Steven Joyce to chair the new Infrastructure Agency design panel.

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers says appointing Steven Joyce clearly shows the Government is expecting this new agency to be a high-performing delivery-focused entity.

Tighe-Umbers said NRC has called for a long-term plan and delivery model for infrastructure and is pleased to see the Government taking real steps towards putting that in place.

