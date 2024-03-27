Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Persevere Through A Flat 2024, Says ASB

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 9:18 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

Ongoing strong migration and growth in some sectors have helped the New Zealand economy stay the course according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast, but it is going to continue to be a slow grind for Kiwis over the coming months.

“It’s a matter of continuing to hunker down a little longer until interest rates ease, and consumer spending gets more puff,” says ASB Chief Economist Nick Tuffley. “The economy is expected to stay flat for the next three to six months, but there are some positive signs.

“We’re continuing to see inflation decrease slowly, now on track to fall below 3% by the end of this year and maintain our view that the Reserve Bank has finished lifting interest rates despite market speculation in February over further hikes. We expect the Reserve Bank will be comfortable to start cutting the official cash rate in November as long as various inflation gauge signal inflation will become well contained in the 1-3% target band.

“Migration flows continue with population growth hitting an annual rate of nearly 3%, the strongest since 1991, and cautious optimism in the rural industry with prices for some key commodities having rebounded and forecasts having been nudged upwards.

“That said, Kiwi households are still doing it tough with consumer spending reducing as New Zealanders tighten their purses for discretionary spending, such as recreation and liquor, in favour of experiences, like travel and accommodation.”

Despite employment levels remaining fairly flat, population growth means there will be challenges for a growing number of people seeking work.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Meanwhile, the global economic outlook remains subdued after many major global central banks tightened monetary policy. This tightening is showing clearer signs that it is getting inflation under control, with the likelihood that some central banks cut interest rates later this year.

“Overall, there are some bright spots in the outlook and all signs are pointing to New Zealand being near the end of its tough fight to contain inflation, but the rest of 2024 will not be without its challenges for households and businesses.”

The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is attached and will be available online here.

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 