Jetstar Announces 8-hour Eggs-tra Fare Frenzy With One-way Fares From $30^

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 9:24 am
Press Release: Jetstar

 

· Domestic fares from $30^ and international fares from $159^

· Hurry, ends 8pm today!

Jetstar has today announced its Eggs-tra Fare Frenzy with discounted one-way fares across 11 domestic and international routes.

The sale includes one-way domestic fares from $30^ (e.g. Christchurch to Wellington), trans-Tasman fares from $159^ (e.g. Wellington to Gold Coast) and international fares from $159^ (e.g. Auckland to Rarotonga).

The sale starts at midday today and ends at 7.59pm today, Wednesday 27 March 2024, unless sold out prior. Fares and full conditions are available at Jetstar.com.

Travel dates vary per route but include mid-July to mid-September.

The Eggs-tra Fare Frenzy fares include:

· Christchurch to Wellington from $30^

· Auckland to Christchurch from $35^

· Auckland to Wellington from $35^

· Wellington to Queenstown from $38^

· Auckland to Dunedin from $50^

· Auckland to Queenstown from $55^

· Auckland to Rarotonga from $159^

· Wellington to Gold Coast from $159^

· Auckland to Brisbane from $169^

· Auckland to Gold Coast from $169^

· Christchurch to Gold Coast from $169^

^Sale ends 7.59pm NZDT Wednesday 27 March 2024, unless sold out prior. Prices based on payment by POLi, Jetstar voucher, Jetstar Gift Card, or bookings redeemed only in Qantas Points through jetstar.com. For other payment options, a Payment Fee applies. See jetstar.com/fees. Fares are one-way, checked baggage not included. Selected travel dates and other conditions apply.

