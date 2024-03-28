Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IAG New Zealand Confirms New Chief Risk Officer

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 11:29 am
Press Release: IAG New Zealand

IAG New Zealand CEO, Amanda Whiting has today announced the appointment of Rachael O’Brien as Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

Rachael has been acting in this role since July 2023, following temporary changes made to the Executive team structure in response to the Cyclone Gabrielle and North Island flooding events.

Prior to this appointment, Rachael held the position of Executive Manager, Risk Governance.

Rachael has more than 20 years’ experience as a risk professional in the financial services industry, in New Zealand and globally in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the USA. She has worked across a range of risk-related disciplines including assurance, advisory and governance, with a focus on regulatory, compliance, operational, strategic and conduct risk.

As Chief Risk Officer, Rachael has overall responsibility for providing second line risk guidance and support to the IAG New Zealand business, and an independent perspective on the management of risk to the IAG NZ Board.

In other Executive team news, Wayne Tippet who stepped out of his role to lead IAG’s response to Cyclone Gabrielle and the North Island floods will now be resuming his role of Executive General Manager Claims.

Previous CRO, Martin Hunter, who stepped in to cover Wayne Tippet’s EGM Claims role, will now take up a new role to help drive IAG’s transformation programme.

All positions will be effective 1 July 2024.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from IAG New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 