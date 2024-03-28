IAG New Zealand Confirms New Chief Risk Officer

IAG New Zealand CEO, Amanda Whiting has today announced the appointment of Rachael O’Brien as Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

Rachael has been acting in this role since July 2023, following temporary changes made to the Executive team structure in response to the Cyclone Gabrielle and North Island flooding events.

Prior to this appointment, Rachael held the position of Executive Manager, Risk Governance.

Rachael has more than 20 years’ experience as a risk professional in the financial services industry, in New Zealand and globally in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the USA. She has worked across a range of risk-related disciplines including assurance, advisory and governance, with a focus on regulatory, compliance, operational, strategic and conduct risk.

As Chief Risk Officer, Rachael has overall responsibility for providing second line risk guidance and support to the IAG New Zealand business, and an independent perspective on the management of risk to the IAG NZ Board.

In other Executive team news, Wayne Tippet who stepped out of his role to lead IAG’s response to Cyclone Gabrielle and the North Island floods will now be resuming his role of Executive General Manager Claims.

Previous CRO, Martin Hunter, who stepped in to cover Wayne Tippet’s EGM Claims role, will now take up a new role to help drive IAG’s transformation programme.

All positions will be effective 1 July 2024.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

