Nozomi Networks Extends Partnership With Yokogawa To Deliver OT And IoT Security Services Worldwide

Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in operational technology (OT) and IoT security, today announced it has extended its partnership with Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841), to address global demand for managed security services and solutions designed to holistically satisfy the unique OT and IoT cybersecurity requirements of process manufacturers. Yokogawa will offer Nozomi Networks’ advanced solutions for OT and IoT visibility, network monitoring, and threat detection to customers worldwide as part of Yokogawa’s OpreX Managed Services. Yokogawa will also resell standalone solutions from Nozomi Networks to customers who manage their security programs in house.

“With Nozomi Networks, our customers have access to the industry’s best OT and IoT network monitoring and threat detection fully supported by Yokogawa’s Managed Services,” said Katsunori Iijima, General Manager of Cybersecurity Management at Yokogawa Electric. “We’re pleased to extend a very successful relationship we started several years ago in Europe. Partnered with Nozomi, we are able to rapidly deliver deep OT and IoT cybersecurity expertise, using battle-tested solutions that our customers are demanding.”

“We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Yokogawa to help more organisations meet their growing need for critical OT and IoT cybersecurity solutions,” said Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Development. “With an established track record of collaboration in the process industries sector, we firmly believe this partnership accelerates our joint mission to help protect process automation assets and networks around the world from compromise.”

Recognised as the market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 102 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Launched in August 2021, Nozomi Networks’ MSSP Partner Program is the industry’s first complete program for OT and IoT managed security services. The program fully equips MSSPs with Nozomi Networks’ award-winning OT and IoT cybersecurity solutions, expertise and selling resources. Customers gain the flexibility and maximum value they need when it comes to strengthening their OT and IoT security postures while balancing resource requirements.

As industrial organisations embrace an increasingly connected world, they must also prepare to defend against a growing number of digital threats and vulnerabilities. Manufacturers must be vigilant and able to quickly detect and respond to cyber security threats. Yokogawa is continuously investing in secure products, solutions, programs, organisation, services and managed services as part of its commitment to quality, safety, security, reliability and sustainability, with highly competent and experienced resources worldwide. Such expertise not only ensures high-level protection during project design and implementation but is also inherent within Yokogawa’s highly adaptable lifecycle service and support business, ensuring ongoing safe and secure operations.

Nozomi Networks protects the world’s critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimise risk and complexity while maximising operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

