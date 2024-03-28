Primary Production Committee Initiates Briefing On Rural Bank Lending

The Primary Production Committee has initiated a briefing to investigate practices in rural bank lending.

“We have heard from many farmers and other constituents in rural communities about the disparity between rural and urban bank lending practices,” committee chairperson Mark Cameron said.

“Based on this widespread feedback from constituents and sector groups, the Primary Production Committee has determined this topic as one worthy of further scrutiny. We hope to thoroughly investigate this issue and hear the experiences of those affected.”

The briefing opened on 29 February 2024, is still in its initial stages and its terms of reference are being considered. The committee intends to hold hearings with selected stakeholders in the future.

“We look forward to progressing this important, multipartisan piece of work to ensure the best outcome for all,” Mr Cameron said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

