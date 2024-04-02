Kacific's CommsBox Takes Top Spot As Innovation Of The Year At SIG 2024

Singapore, 2 April 2024 – Kacific Broadband Satellites Group was recognised at the Satcoms Innovation Group (SIG) 2024 Awards with the Innovation of the Year Award for its CommsBox, an all-in-one portable Wi-Fi communications solution. This acknowledgement at SIG 2024 reinforces Kacific’s ongoing leadership and innovative excellence in the satellite industry. Kacific was also the proud winner of the Cooperation of the Year Award in 2022.

The SIG Awards celebrate outstanding innovations in satellite communications, spotlighting revolutionary solutions and collaborative efforts. These awards not only recognise significant achievements but also honour the spirit of innovation driving the industry forward, contributing to reducing the digital divide.

The CommsBox is the first of its kind and is a turnkey solution designed to meet the unique disaster response requirements in the Asia Pacific region. It provides first responders, organisations and government agencies with a communication solution that relies on satellite connectivity when local on-ground infrastructures are destroyed during natural disasters.

Turnkey All-in-One Emergency Communications System

The Asia Pacific region is highly vulnerable to natural disasters and continues to face escalating climate change challenges. The CommsBox’s self-contained design makes it the ultimate solution tailored to address these pressing issues.

Built with a military-grade frame, the CommsBox is water, fire and shock resistant, enabling it to endure adverse weather conditions. Its weather-proof, all-in-one, portable container features solar panels and an auto-tracking maritime antenna that connects to the Kacific1 satellite.

This easy-to-use setup can provide reliable connectivity with speeds of up to 55Mbps, independent of terrestrial infrastructure. The batteries can be charged using either its built-in solar panels or externally, ensuring continuous operation and reliable connectivity even in challenging environments. For further versatility, it is easily transportable with four wheels underneath.

Award-Winning and Reliable Solution for Government Agencies

Since its launch in 2022, the CommsBox has been adopted by many essential government agencies in Fiji, Indonesia, and the Philippines. It has also received recognition at various prestigious awards, including the Gold Stevie Award for ‘Achievement in Product Innovation’.

Building on the success of the CommsBox, Kacific continues to reaffirm its position as a trusted partner for multiple government agencies. With the recent introduction of the CommsBox Ultra and the upcoming launch of another portable instant communications solution, Satpack, later this year, Kacific demonstrates its commitment to ensuring access to vital communication even in times of crisis. By continually refining and expanding its product offerings, Kacific remains at the forefront of facilitating instant connectivity when it matters most.

Kacific’s achievements have been made possible through the dedicated support and collaboration of more than 600 partners, internet service providers and distributors. As Kacific continues to expand its services, the company remains dedicated to its vision of universal access to affordable connectivity and empowering local communities. Kacific’s achievements at the SIG 2024 Awards not only recognise its successes but also demonstrate its ongoing dedication to innovation, excellence, and its transformative influence within the satcom industry.

