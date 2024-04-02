New Team For Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum

The New Zealand Co-Chair of the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF), Greg Lowe, welcomes the appointment of Stephen Jacobi and Simon Le Quesne to the New Zealand arm of the ANZLF Secretariat.

The ANZLF brings business leaders, government ministers and senior officials together to strengthen and broaden the trans-Tasman relationship and Single Economic Market agenda. It also supports emerging leaders and indigenous business initiatives from both countries.

"Australia is clearly New Zealand’s most significant friend, partner and ally. The relationship is multi-faceted and needs careful nurturing by the business communities on both sides of the Tasman, working in partnership with the two governments. It is important to call on the right expertise and experience to co-ordinate this work", said Greg Lowe.

Stephen Jacobi and Simon Le Quesne will carry out executive duties on behalf of Business New Zealand to support the ANZLF’s policy objectives. They will work closely with the Australian Secretariat which is supported by the Business Council of Australia.

Stephen Jacobi has had extensive experience in developing New Zealand’s international business relationships, including leadership roles at the New Zealand United States Council and the New Zealand China Council. Between 2011 and 2018, Mr Jacobi was involved in the development of the ANZLF’s event and intersessional work programme. He will perform his new role alongside his other responsibilities, including as Executive Director of the New Zealand International Business Forum.

Simon Le Quesne has had previous involvement with the ANZLF. He wrote an award-winning master’s thesis on the Forum in 2011 and was the Economic and Trade Analyst at the Australian High Commission in Wellington between 2010-2016.

"The ANZLF is an important component of the bilateral relationship with Australia not just for improving the business environment, but also for tackling global and regional challenges and opportunities together" said Mr Jacobi. "Simon Le Quesne and I look forward to advancing the Forum’s business-to-government links and shared objectives in close collaboration with our partners and Australian colleagues".

