Neat Drives Customer And Channel Growth With New ANZ Leadership And Expansion Of Vertical Markets

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND, 2 April 2024 – Neat, the pioneering video technology company, announces the appointment of Jason MacBride, as Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Based in Sydney, MacBride will focus on accelerating Neat’s growth across ANZ and the wider Oceania region.

“The impact of the last few years has led A/NZ organisations to adapt and re-adapt to rapid change. Optimising hybrid work with new technologies and processes remains a major investment focus and shows no signs of slowing down. We’re seeing huge growth driven by customers looking beyond traditional video conferencing setups for flexible and easier to operate devices that support hybrid working. My focus will be on working closely with the team at Neat and our wider partner community to ensure our customers have access to the latest product innovation that delivers the best collaboration experiences possible.”

According to recent IDC data, communication and collaborative tools are the most used tools for employees in their day-to-day work with 71% using them daily. Tech.co reported that over half (55%) of companies using collaborative tools and AI results in higher productivity.

MacBride joins Neat after more than seven years at Poly, with the last four years of his tenure spent as Poly’s ANZ Enterprise and Government Sales Manager.

MacBride’s priorities include channel partner growth and expanding Neat’s customer footprint into new vertical industry sectors.

MacBride comments, “Energy and mining companies operate in extreme environments and there is a need for simple to deploy, simple to use and simple to manage video solutions like those delivered by Neat. Our focus will be on supporting these organisations as they adapt to meet the evolving demands of their hybrid workforces. Neat devices will help them stay better connected to their employers and customers.”

Meanwhile, he is delighted to announce two significant new customer wins - Atlassian in Australia and Hutt City Council in New Zealand.

According to MacBride, customers like Atlassian and Hutt City Council want simple, reliable meeting room solutions that “just work”, as well as the freedom to engage on video devices flexible enough to adapt to the situation and rhythm of the day, turning their spaces into the right place to meet, wherever that may be.

He explains, “Companies are no longer interested in spending tens of thousands of dollars on a single ‘complex’ meeting space. As complexity is removed from the meeting room, so too is cost. Our customers are seeing value in how we have simplified the technology – removing unnecessary cables, programming and various licenses reduce the overall cost per room, allowing customers to video-enable more rooms.”

Keeping it Simple for Neat’s Channel Partners Across ANZ Region

Neat’s ‘simple’ philosophy extends to its channel partners. MacBride explains, “By reducing the complexity of the technology, you reduce the number of support calls or how often engineers need to go onsite. This allows our partners to focus on more financially rewarding activities, reducing overheads and improving their bottom line. Our partner program also includes rebates for our top-tier resellers, as another way we work to help their business.”

He continues, “The market has shifted away from complexity single room solutions. Resellers and systems integrators that are willing to adapt and truly help their customers transform their office space, regardless of deployment size, are most successful. Remember, the reseller is still able to assist with professional services (installation, room remediation, acoustic improvement reports, etc.) and ongoing managed services.”

The hybrid work model: finding the perfect balance

While working from home used to be a given, more and more businesses are making a clarion call for staff to return to the office. In fact, the latest Randstad Workmonitor report stated that 62% of Australians have been asked to come back to the office, versus six months ago.

Neat continues to see stellar growth across the region as the debate around returning to work continues.

“The financial services sector along with government and higher education remain significant growth industries for us. These organisations want technology solutions that deliver a collaboration experience for their remote and onsite teams in a way that is seamless.” says MacBride.

Neat helps narrow the digital divide with its pioneering portfolio of products and cutting-edge capabilities like Neat Symmetry, Neat Bar Pro, Neat Board 50 and the Neat Centre, so that remote and hybrid teams can stay as closely connected as possible to meet, create and collaborate better than ever. For example, Neat Symmetry automatically frames individuals to ensure the remote participants can see people clearly creating a more equitable and inclusive meeting experience.

To date, Neat has sold over 200,000 video devices to over 12,500 customers globally: more than 11,000 of them in ANZ.

About Neat

Neat is a Norwegian video technology company providing a complete portfolio of pioneering devices that address any space in today's modern workplace. Designing engaging experiences that allow you to meet, create and collaborate whenever, wherever and however you want, Neat devices natively support Microsoft Teams, Zoom and a range of compelling business applications. Neat inspires people to unleash their creativity and "flow with the moment," giving everyone the choice and flexibility to always be at their best. For more information, visit neat.no.

