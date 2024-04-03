Save Money And Get A New Phone Sooner With One Wallet | $37 Million Dollars Loaded For Customers On Launch

On its one-year anniversary, One New Zealand has today launched One Wallet, a digital wallet for its customers, already stacked with $37 million dollars in value, as part of its mission to offer customers even more exceptional mobile experiences.

One Wallet enables customers to redeem One Wallet Dollars to reduce the cost of their next new phone on an interest free term.

One NZ CEO Jason Paris said “Your smartphone is like a remote control for your life, it’s one of the most important purchases and frequently used items you’ll own. But we recognise a new phone is a significant personal investment, often costing thousands of dollars, so we want to help make that easier and more affordable for our loyal customers via One Wallet.”

Customers can build a balance of One Wallet Dollars in a number of ways – it could be as simple as trading in their old phone, adding a new One NZ mobile or broadband plan to their account or setting up their payment method as direct debit.

Every customer on an eligible consumer Pay Monthly Plan of $65/month and above has a One Wallet set up and ready to use from today and One NZ intends to broaden its offer soon.

Paris says customers accessing their new digital wallet this morning will be in for a pleasant surprise, “To launch this new way to buy phones, we’ve put $37 million dollars into One Wallets all over NZ. To find out your balance, check out the One Wallet tile in your My One NZ app.”

Launching on the first anniversary of the One NZ brand in market, Paris says the future is mobile:

“We’ve had an incredible first year, going from global to local, and focusing on the needs of Kiwi across the country. Our customers tell us they want simple products and services, a great network, and seamless service. We’re making rapid progress in all three of those areas, and One Wallet is a clear example of us helping our customers get better connected.”

Where can I find more info on One Wallet?

Head to one.nz/one-wallet for more information, including how to build your balance, get a trade-in quote and more.

