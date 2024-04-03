Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Save Money And Get A New Phone Sooner With One Wallet | $37 Million Dollars Loaded For Customers On Launch

Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 9:49 am
Press Release: One NZ

On its one-year anniversary, One New Zealand has today launched One Wallet, a digital wallet for its customers, already stacked with $37 million dollars in value, as part of its mission to offer customers even more exceptional mobile experiences.

One Wallet enables customers to redeem One Wallet Dollars to reduce the cost of their next new phone on an interest free term.

One NZ CEO Jason Paris said “Your smartphone is like a remote control for your life, it’s one of the most important purchases and frequently used items you’ll own. But we recognise a new phone is a significant personal investment, often costing thousands of dollars, so we want to help make that easier and more affordable for our loyal customers via One Wallet.”

Customers can build a balance of One Wallet Dollars in a number of ways – it could be as simple as trading in their old phone, adding a new One NZ mobile or broadband plan to their account or setting up their payment method as direct debit.

Every customer on an eligible consumer Pay Monthly Plan of $65/month and above has a One Wallet set up and ready to use from today and One NZ intends to broaden its offer soon.

Paris says customers accessing their new digital wallet this morning will be in for a pleasant surprise, “To launch this new way to buy phones, we’ve put $37 million dollars into One Wallets all over NZ. To find out your balance, check out the One Wallet tile in your My One NZ app.”

Launching on the first anniversary of the One NZ brand in market, Paris says the future is mobile:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We’ve had an incredible first year, going from global to local, and focusing on the needs of Kiwi across the country. Our customers tell us they want simple products and services, a great network, and seamless service. We’re making rapid progress in all three of those areas, and One Wallet is a clear example of us helping our customers get better connected.”

Where can I find more info on One Wallet?

Head to one.nz/one-wallet for more information, including how to build your balance, get a trade-in quote and more.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from One NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 