Taitokerau Business Resilience Project Brings Support To Region’s Businesses

Northland Inc has launched the Taitokerau Business Resilience Project, delivering resilience uplift to businesses across Northland through workshops, one-to-one support, mentoring, networking events, tools, and connections.

Last year, Northland Inc administered $8,67m of direct grant funding to businesses on behalf of the Ministry of Business and Innovation following Cyclone Gabrielle. Noting the major impacts to Northland’s economy, as part of the recovery effort Northland Inc successfully advocated for further funding for business and tourism support through 2024.

The Taitokerau Resilience Project was designed following a survey of 270 businesses one year on from Cyclone Gabrielle, which found that 30% of Northland businesses admitted feeling underprepared for future unexpected events.

The feedback from businesses highlighted the need for ongoing resilience building efforts in the region, says Northland Inc CE, Paul Linton.

“Northland businesses have had to navigate many challenges over the past five years, from pandemics to weather events and infrastructure failures. While Northland Inc has been able to facilitate financial support through initiatives like the Cyclone Gabrielle Resilience Fund, businesses were telling us that should another major unexpected event occur, they weren’t confident that they had the tools to recover.”

Survey results also indicated a need for a broad approach to building business resilience in Northland, with financial management training being most in demand, followed closely by business continuity planning, communications and marketing, and wellbeing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Taitokerau Business Resilience Project Manager, Caroline Wells, says the focus is on offering a range of resilience upskilling, based on actionable, practical tools for Northland businesses.

“Every business is at a different stage in their journey. We're looking to build on the core strength of our businesses, meeting them where they are now. The suite of training to be offered by Northland Inc, our partners and suppliers is designed to be both relevant and easily accessible to our community. We are determined to offer high-value services to reach as many businesses as possible, catering to their current high-demand needs”, she says.

Wells encourages Northland business owners to take time to work on the business, rather than in the business.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know what’s coming next. I encourage business owners to take this opportunity to consolidate the learnings of the last five years. Get your ducks in a row, so you’re set up well to face whatever comes your way. You’ll not only be priortising your business, but your work team, their families, your family, and your community. Let’s show Aotearoa that Taitokerau businesses are New Zealand’s most resilient businesses”, she says.

The Taitokerau Business Resilience Project is underway now and will run until August 2024. Further information can be found at https://www.northlandnz.com/businessresilience/, where resources will be updated weekly with latest information and tools for businesses to access.

© Scoop Media

