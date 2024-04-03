Autodesk’s Adds Total Carbon Analysis To Drive Sustainability In Architecture And Construction

The new offerings from Total Carbon Analysis for Architects provides insights into the carbon outputs of design decisions from day one.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has launched Total Carbon Analysis to help Australia and New Zealand’s architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AECO) professionals accelerate sustainability strategies, alleviate mounting pressure to innovate business models, and improve workflows to manage costs and drive competitiveness.

The built environment carries a significant carbon load, representing nearly 40% of greenhouse gas emissions annually. Available today within Autodesk’s AEC Collection, Total Carbon Analysis for Architects offers a new package of real-time carbon analysis tools that help track the carbon footprint of a building from planning through detailed design.

In addition to Total Carbon Analysis, the package includes Embodied Carbon Analysis in Forma, which is supported by AI capabilities and enables architects to understand and test the carbon impact of their early design decisions at the beginning of project planning. Also included are new capabilities for Revit and Autodesk Insight, which measure carbon impacts from lighting, HVAC, building materials, and more.

Joining these capabilities, Total Carbon Analysis offers architects unprecedented access to carbon insights through intuitive dashboards to evaluate the tradeoffs between embodied and operational carbon, and empowers the architecture industry to reduce the carbon footprint and improve the sustainability of the built environment.

The Phoenix will be built at about half the cost, time and carbon footprint of a typical multi-family building in the San Francisco Bay Area. Autodesk technology enabled the design team to see real-time cost and embodied carbon numbers for every design option.

Expanded Esri alliance

Designing with sustainability in mind requires comprehensive data. That’s why Autodesk is expanding its strategic alliance with Esri to release new integrations of ArcGIS® Basemaps with Civil 3D and AutoCAD. This will provide civil engineers with detailed geospatial data and mapping capabilities. Enhanced visibility of existing conditions empowers users to optimise designs that minimise environmental impacts and ecological disruption.

In addition to design workflows, a new update to our integration with Esri’s ArcGIS Online and Info360 Asset gives water and wastewater network operations and maintenance teams improved access to asset condition data, risk analysis and rehabilitation plans.

The integration of ArcGIS® Basemaps with AutoCAD provides civil engineers with the foundations to make informed decisions with geographical information

Data to fuel innovation and improved collaboration

Building Information Models (BIM) hold massive amounts of valuable data about a physical asset. AEC firms can turn that data into a competitive advantage by offering customers a digital twin at handover.

Autodesk Tandem is a digital twin offering for buildings, and soon it will be available for all BIM Collaborate Pro subscribers as Tandem for AEC. This means AEC firms will be able to extend and diversify their services to deliver a living digital representation of projects, along with owner manuals, assets data, and warranty information all connected to the 3D model. Typically, 95% of data captured in construction typically goes unused, however Tandem for AEC will put companies’ data to work, accelerating operational readiness to bring new value to their clients.

AI updates to accelerate processes and creativity

The AECO industry continues to embrace the power of AI to augment work, analyse data for insights, and automate processes for more efficiency.

Across the AECO portfolio, Autodesk is releasing new features to leverage Autodesk AI in workflows.

Autodesk first announced the ML Deluge tool for InfoDrainage in November 2023, and is quickly building on its AI capabilities. Available soon, new updates will enable more interactivity with the machine learning deluge tool, providing a more comprehensive experience for stormwater controls.

The ML Deluge tool for InfoDrainage is powered by AI and enables users to understand the impacts of drainage designs on their project sites.

AI is also bringing CAD into a new era. With AutoCAD 2025, users can improve content reuse and standardisation in drawings with the latest Smart Blocks tools, powered by Autodesk AI. New features include Search and Convert, which enable users to quickly search drawings for objects and convert them into new, existing, or suggested blocks.

For construction teams, in March 2024, Autodesk delivered updates to Autodesk Construction Cloud that help project leaders and teams avoid setting off a chain reaction of costly mistakes by having the right information at hand.

