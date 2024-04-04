Jones Family Farm Shines At The 2024 NZ Champions Of Cheese Awards

Jones Family Farm, renowned for its dedication to producing sheep milk products, has garnered recognition for its exceptional quality at the 2024 NZ Champions of Cheese Awards. The esteemed competition, held annually by the New Zealand Specialist Cheesemakers Association, saw Jones Family Farm clinch three medals for their outstanding havarti range.

In a display of excellence, Jones Family Farm's Peppered Havarti secured a gold medal, while their Chilli Havarti earned silver in the Aged Flavour Added Cheese category. Additionally, their Creamy Havarti won silver in the NZ-Made European Cheeses category, further solidifying their reputation as purveyors of premium cheese.

A panel of 30 esteemed judges, including experts from various fields such as cheesemaking and food technology, judged over 270 locally produced cheeses under the leadership of Master Judge Jason Tarrant.

Judges described Jones Family Farm Havarti’s as possessing a "fabulous chalky but creamy texture" and exhibiting flavours that were "mild, sweet, and nutty," the judges lauded the excellent milk quality that comes through in the flavour.

Matt Jones, founder of Jones Family Farm, expressed his gratitude, stating, "It's an honour to be recognised in the 21st annual NZ Champions of Cheese Awards, and is a testament to the dedication of our team."

This latest triumph follows Jones Family Farm's clean sweep at the 2023 Inspire+ NZ Artisan Awards, where they secured gold awards for their Classic Gouda, Creamy Havarti, Peppered Havarti, and Aged Cheddar varieties.

Jones Family Farm invites you to explore their range of artisanal sheep milk products by visiting their website at www.jonesfamilyfarm.co.nz.

About Jones Family Farm:

Jones Family Farm is a Kirwee-based producer renowned for its delicious, nutritious sheep milk products that are naturally A2, meaning they're suitable for everyone, including those with digestive problems related to cow's milk. High in protein, calcium and essential vitamins and minerals, sheep milk is the milk alternative that is better for you and better for the environment.

