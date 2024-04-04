Property Brokers Welcomes NZR Real Estate Ohakune Team Into The Family, Elevating Local Real Estate Offerings

Property Brokers announced it will take over NZR Real Estate Ohakune effective April 3rd in a significant move to reshape the local real estate landscape. This move marks a new chapter in the region's real estate services, promising enhanced resources, market knowledge, and community-focused initiatives.

Jamie Proude, owner of NZR Real Estate Ohakune, has decided to pivot towards focusing on his rural business under the NZR Brand in the central North Island and embrace a new venture in Gisborne. Jamie has had a close association with Property Brokers from the time he worked with them eight years ago, his longstanding relationship with Paul Roache, Property Brokers' Regional Director for Manawatu, Whanganui, and Taranaki, has been a cornerstone of mutual respect and collaboration.

This connection played a pivotal role in the transition, with Jamie reaching out to Paul to discuss the future of the Ohakune office and its commitment to the community's real estate needs.

"This strategic move combines strengths to better serve Ohakune locals' interests," said Roache. “Property Brokers' expertise, market knowledge, and community commitment align with our promise to deliver superior service and outcomes. We are excited to bring our comprehensive services suite and a people-first approach to real estate in Ohakune."

The transition is designed to be seamless for clients, with the existing Ohakune team staying in place to ensure continuity and the highest service levels.

Under Property Brokers' stewardship, clients in Ohakune can look forward to an enriched real estate experience, leveraging the company's extensive network, innovative marketing strategies, and a comprehensive portfolio of real estate services. This move is a testament to Property Brokers' commitment to enhancing its presence in provincial New Zealand and delivering on its promise of community-centric real estate solutions.

Property Brokers' Managing Director, Guy Mordaunt, said, "This move is a step forward in ensuring the local community receives the best possible service and support in their real estate endeavours."

As Property Brokers welcomes the NZR Real Estate Ohakune team into its family, the focus remains on serving the Ohakune community's real estate needs with integrity, professionalism, and a personal touch.

About Property Brokers:

Property Brokers is New Zealand's largest family-owned provincial real estate company, offering a comprehensive range of residential, commercial, rural, and property management services. With a strong presence across the country, Property Brokers prides itself on its community commitment, market knowledge, and dedication to delivering superior outcomes for its clients.

