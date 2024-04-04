Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Powering Progress: Energy Resources Aotearoa Welcomes More New Members

Thursday, 4 April 2024, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

Energy Resources Aotearoa is pleased to announce the addition of the National Energy Research Institute (NERI) and MinterEllisonRuddWatts to our growing membership of energy sector leaders.

These two new members will deliver fresh perspectives and diversity of thought as we contemplate the challenges of navigating towards a lower emissions future.

John Carnegie, Chief Executive of Energy Resources Aotearoa welcomed the two new members and said:

"The addition of NERI and MinterEllisonRuddWatts to our membership further validates our position as the leading voice for the energy sector. These new members bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will undoubtedly enrich our efforts to make New Zealand a better place, through and beyond the journey to lower emissions."

NERI is a leading research organisation doing vital work to guarantee a cleaner, safer, more prosperous future for New Zealand.

NERI CE, Simon Arnold said:

"NERI is pleased to join Energy Resources Aotearoa’s membership, and have it join NERI as an association member. Our mission, which focuses on energising, advocating, coordinating, and bolstering energy research and education, will undoubtedly offer valuable insights to Energy Resources Aotearoa as we collectively work toward a more sustainable, low-emissions future."

MinterEllisonRuddWatts is a top ranked law firm with a strong track record of advising clients across all energy forms, from new infrastructure to decommissioning assets.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts Chair Sarah Sinclair said:

"As leading advisors to the energy sector, MinterEllisonRuddWatts is excited to be a member of Energy Resources Aotearoa and to support a successful transition in New Zealand to a lower emissions economy. Our extensive experience in advising across the entire energy spectrum, from development to decommissioning, uniquely positions us to contribute to forward-looking energy policy for New Zealand."

Energy Resources Aotearoa looks forward to harnessing the collective expertise of our fast-growing membership to drive forward-thinking policy. Their continued support helps us in delivering affordable and reliable energy for all New Zealanders.

