Franchising Businesses Applaud Level Playing Field For AEWV Accreditation

Exciting news for the franchising community in New Zealand! Announced on 7th April by Minister of Immigration the Hon Erica Stanford, the franchisee accreditation category will be disestablished, and these businesses will be to apply to bring in workers from overseas through the standard, high-volume, or triangular employment accreditation.

Over 32,000 franchisees are set to benefit from the levelled playing field of the AEWV Accreditation program for hiring migrant workers. This development brings significant advantages, including substantial cost savings in application fees and enhanced efficiency with a streamlined two-year renewal cycle.

Moreover, franchise businesses can now provide long-term job security to employees under an AEWV (Accredited Employer Work Visa), ensuring stability and peace of mind as jobs will no longer be at risk during business transfers. New franchise purchasers can seamlessly apply for accreditation without a one year stand down period.

The Franchise Association of New Zealand (FANZ) enthusiastically embraces the positive changes to the AEWV Accreditation requirements impacting franchising. CEO Robyn Pickerill thanks both the Minister of Immigration, the Hon Erica Stanford, and the Minister of Small Business the Hon Andrew Bayly for swiftly addressing and removing barriers for franchise businesses to achieve accreditation.

Franchising plays a vital role in empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds to own businesses across all regions of NZ. These businesses not only create local employment opportunities but also actively contribute to their communities through sponsorships and fundraising initiatives. With over 156,000 people employed by franchising businesses, today marks a celebration of their recognition as valuable contributors to New Zealand's GDP.

CEO Robyn Pickerill affirms FANZ's unwavering support in taking measures to eradicate migrant exploitation and the objectives of the AEWV accreditation process. She states, “FANZ provides many opportunities for education and sharing of resources, promoting the importance of compliance with NZ employment law and supporting a positive working experience for all employees in the franchise sector, and will continue to do so.”

Chair Brad Jacobs and Director of The Coffee Club expresses relief and gratitude for the positive impact on franchisees. “This news is a great outcome for everyone involved in franchising. Franchisees can now operate their business on a fair playing field while providing even better employment security for their team members. I believe all franchisees will be very thankful for these changes.”

Franchising plays an integral part in the growth and prosperity of NZ small business. It is a business model to be proud of, franchisees across NZ will be able to celebrate this milestone that recognizes the significant contributions of the franchising sector, which accounts for 12% of New Zealand's GDP and supports over 156,000 jobs across 590 franchise brands.

*Source: Franchising New Zealand 2021 – Massey University Franchise Survey. Excludes fuel retail and vehicle sale sector franchise systems.

