Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EMA Says Immigration Changes Might Have Unintended Consequences

Monday, 8 April 2024, 11:48 am
Press Release: EMA

The Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) says that the immigration changes announced by the government over the weekend will still cause concerns for some employers and could result in difficulties in filling key roles.

EMA Head of Advocacy Alan McDonald says while unemployment has started to rise with the slowing economy, many businesses are still struggling to find the skilled and experienced workers that they need.

"New Zealand still has shortages of truck drivers, health care workers and construction workers, while not going ahead with placing occupations such as welders and fitters and turners on the Green List could cause some shorter-term issues while employers find and train up suitable local staff," says McDonald.

"We are supportive of ensuring we are bringing in the right workers, and that they are not exploited, but we do need to make sure we get the balance right.

"Making it harder for motivated workers to come into New Zealand means they will go somewhere else, that hurts business and means our economy misses out.

"The reality is our population is aging rapidly, is highly educated and we are losing many young people to Australia. As a result, we don’t have the workers to do some of the jobs that are unfairly categorised as unskilled.

"These jobs make an important contribution to our economy, and we still need them. This latest round of changes further highlights the need to settle on a stable, long-term migration policy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Continual tinkering with the current settings is off-putting for potential skilled migrations considering New Zealand and confusing for employers who are trying to do the right thing but struggling to keep up with the rules.

"Net migration rates were very high in the last year, and this was the result of the migration system playing catch-up following the closure of the border during the pandemic. But the government’s own forecast showed that they were going to fall back towards the long-term average over the next couple of years," says McDonald.

"Measures to reduce potential exploitation are welcome and reducing the costs to employers is also good timing."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 