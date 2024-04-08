Gallagher Security Celebrates Double Win At 2024 NZ OSPAs

Global security manufacturer, Gallagher Security, is celebrating an eventful night at the 2024 New Zealand Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) which saw the Controller 7000 named Outstanding New Security Product and Pascale Howell, Customer Research Manager, recognised as Outstanding Young Security Professional.

Speaking about the Controller 7000 (C7000) Toby Hutchings, Value Stream Lead, calls being named Outstanding New Security Product an honour for the whole Gallagher team: “This controller represents years of customer research, development, and production challenges in the face of global supply chain disruptions. It makes me immensely proud to think about what our team achieved, and to reach this point in the journey where we’re being honoured at home for a product we developed for the world is incredibly satisfying."

Jim Rayner, Value Owner at Gallagher who led production on the C7000, adds that he sees this platform as a signal to the market of Gallagher’s cyber and user-oriented focus to come: “The C7000 is the first step in a new era of Gallagher’s product development, and I believe this controller offers our customers a platform for the future with industry-leading cyber protection. We’re excited by what we’ve achieved with this device and our customers will continue finding value in it for many years to come.”

Developed with cybersecurity at its core, Gallagher’s Controller 7000 addresses common security blockers by dramatically reducing the burden of cyber hygiene on businesses while also equipping them with a direct portal to future enhancements, creating a convergence of physical and cyber protection that takes users into the future of security functionality.

Also celebrating a significant win is Pascale Howell, Customer Research Manager for Gallagher’s Research Centre of Excellence (R&D), who was named Outstanding Young Security Professional. Since joining Gallagher out of university in 2018, Pascale has spearheaded various projects that have made a significant impact both internally across Gallagher’s global teams and externally for our customers, partners, and the global security industry.

Beyond the team, Pascale’s research explores the addressable market and global impact of security solutions. Notably, she launched Gallagher’s first major piece of externally facing research, the Gallagher Security Industry Trends Report for 2024, which was published in December 2023 and identifies the key trends, takeaways, and insights affecting the global security industry. By surveying a mix of security professionals and extracting the insights into a digestible report, Pascale solidified her position as a thought leader and created an informative tool for global audiences to facilitate meaningful dialogue, inform strategic decisions, and foster a more secure and connected industry for all.

Pascale is committed to growing her security career and sees an opportunity to lead the way in customer research. “I’m passionate about the customer facing work I do,” she says. “I see so much potential to build out a customer community that’s currently lacking in the industry, and my goal is to be on the forefront of that evolution in security.”

The OSPAs award ceremony was held on 5 April at the Ellerslie Event Centre in Auckland. The Gallagher Security congratulates all winners and nominees on their achievements.

© Scoop Media

