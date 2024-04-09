New World’s Family2Family Foodbank Appeal Underway To Support Communities And Families In Need

New World’s Family2Family campaign is underway with Georgie Dixon - Fresh Foods Manager, Julia Spence - Owner Operator and Ross Martin - Store Manager from New World Prestons in front of a store display.

New World’s Family2Family Foodbank Appeal is set to bring much needed assistance for families in need as part of the supermarket’s ongoing commitments to ensure New Zealanders have access to healthy and affordable food and supporting local communities to thrive.

Now in its fifth year, the annual Family2Family campaign is at the core of New World’s year-round commitment to be HereforNZ. As a part of its commitment to supporting local communities, New World will donate $250,000 to City Missions and local food banks right across the country.

From Monday, 08 April to Sunday, 05 May, New World customers can contribute to the appeal if they wish to by either filling a bag of food bank friendly products, or choosing a pre-filled $20 Family2Family bag, dropping it in the designated store collection point, and New World’s dedicated team will ensure the donations reach the City Missions or local food banks.

Giselle Bleakley, New World spokesperson said: “It’s a really tough time for a lot of people with many Kiwi families experiencing hardship and struggling to put food on the table. New World is privileged to be a part of almost every community across the country and our Family2Family campaign aims to deliver some much-needed assistance to City Missions and local food banks, by raising awareness and providing support right across New Zealand.”

“It’s easy to get involved, and because each of our stores partners with a local food bank or City Mission, every donation directly benefits the local community. We're incredibly proud to be collaborating with our customers and all our wonderful City Missions and food bank partners who make such a big difference in the lives of families in need” – she added.

Corinne Haines, Christchurch City Missioner says: “One of the biggest challenges running a large foodbank operation is ensuring that we have adequate supplies of food to help those who come to us for support. We cannot afford to purchase all the food we need, so we are very dependent on, and grateful for the generosity of the Christchurch community who so willingly support us. New World’s customers, who take part in the Family2Family appeal, are a vital part in this supply of healthy and nourishing food, and their contributions will make a significant difference as we support our clients at this time of the year.”

To raise awareness amongst customers, New World will identify food bank friendly items throughout its stores, simplifying the process for customers looking to choose items to donate. A full list of food bank friendly products is available on the New World website and pre-filled bags are also available for purchase online at www.newworld.co.nz/family2family.

Customers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items like canned goods, spreads, rice, pasta, cereals, baking essentials, tea, coffee, biscuits, crackers and cooking oils. Toiletries such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper and nappies are also highly sought after.

New World shoppers are also encouraged to include small treats in their donation, such as biscuits or chocolates, which can provide a much-needed lift during challenging times.

New World’s Family2Family Foodbank Appeal runs from Monday, 08 April to Sunday, 05 May.

