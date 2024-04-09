Scapegrace Recruiting For Best Job In The World

The Scapegrace Distillery at Lake Dunstan, Central Otago

Scapegrace Distilling Co has begun an international search to recruit for an exciting new role which it’s calling ‘the best job in the world’.

The role is for an Assistant Distillery Manager and Master Blender, working alongside their current Master Distiller. The position will be based at the brand-new NZ $30 million dollar Scapegrace Distillery, set to open in May on the shores of the beautiful Lake Dunstan in Central Otago, New Zealand.

“This is the chance to live in one of the most beautiful places in the world and work in a state-of-the-art facility, helping to carve a path globally for New Zealand spirits,” said Scapegrace Co-Founder McLaughlin.

“During your days at work you’ll be collaborating with the Scapegrace team in a world-leading distillery to create the unique and high-quality blends that we’re known for worldwide.

“On your days off you’ll be skiing in the nearby mountains, boating on the lake and enjoying New Zealand’s world-famous nature. This truly is the best job in the world.”

The position will play a pivotal role in the production of Scapegrace’s portfolio of premium spirits and will be responsible for contributing to the strategic single malt direction for their new world whisky’s.

The role involves a combination of technical expertise, sensory evaluation, and creative innovation and will lead the cask, sensory and blending strategy. Scapegrace is open to candidates applying from New Zealand and all over the world, in order to find the best person for the job.

The chosen candidate will need to have five years experience in distilling whisky, and bring equal parts craft and passion to the job.

Interested candidates should apply here https://www.denholmassociates.com/scapegrace-distillery/

About Scapegrace Distilling Co.:

Scapegrace Distilling Co is New Zealand’s largest independent spirits company, founded in 2014 by brothers in law Daniel McLaughlin and Mark Neal, alongside Richard Bourke.

The Scapegrace brand is in 42 markets around the world where it’s known for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative flavours which boast a taste of New Zealand's adventurous spirit.

Scapegrace gin was voted World’s Best London Dry Gin at the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition, London 2018. The distinct packaging has also garnered attention, voted best looking gin bottle in the world alongside the new Tanqueray 10 design at the San Francisco Spirits Competition.

Scapegrace is currently building New Zealand’s largest ever distillery project on the banks of Lake Dunstan in Central Otago. This new spiritual home for the brand will ensure the business keeps up with global demands across its luxury portfolio of Single Malt Whisky, Gin, Vodka and premium RTDs. Shop Scapegrace here.

