TVNZ confirms outcome for Midday, Tonight and Fair Go

TVNZ confirms today that following a consultation process with its people, it will proceed with its proposal to stop production for Midday, Tonight and Fair Go. The outcome for the proposal for Sunday will be confirmed tomorrow.

TVNZ also announces that as part of the next stage of consultation it is proposing a new team to be established as part of its News and Current Affairs function, with a specific focus on long-form consumer and current affairs for TVNZ’s digital platforms. If confirmed, this would result in the creation of four new roles. There would be an opportunity for this team to continue reporting under the Fair Go brand and viewers would still be able to share their consumer concerns by writing to the Fair Go inbox.

TVNZ Chief Executive Jodi O’Donnell says the consultation process has been robust and all feedback has been considered. “In response to current market conditions and business realities facing TVNZ, we do need to move forward with this difficult but necessary proposal.

“I want to acknowledge again the significant value and contribution that these shows have made over many years. While these decisions are incredibly difficult, we must bring our costs more in line with our revenue and get our business in shape for a digital-first world.

“However, we’ve listened to our people and we’re pleased to propose a new team to take the lead on long-form consumer and current affairs reporting for TVNZ’s current and future digital products.”

TVNZ’s consultation process is ongoing and expected to be complete by early next month. Tonight, Midday and Fair Go will conclude in mid-May.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

