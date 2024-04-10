The Warehouse Expands Fresh Range To Ten More Stores

The Warehouse is doubling down on providing affordable essentials as it expands its fresh produce range to a third of its stores across the motu.

This expansion of 10 stores takes the total to 32 stores, helping consumers buffeted by rising food prices.

The Warehouse Group Chief Executive Nick Grayston says the Red Shed’s growing focus on fresh fruits and vegetables is a key part of its mission to provide more affordable essentials for Kiwi families.

“Offering affordable fresh fruit and veges in a third of our stores is another way we’re helping Kiwis in a cost-of-living crisis. Fresh fruit and vegetables are essential and everyone should be able to access them at an affordable price.”

From Pukekohe to Ashburton, the ten locations were carefully selected to meet the growing demand for fresh, affordable groceries across Aotearoa. The expansion, which now totals 32 stores with fresh offerings, is a direct response to customer feedback and an ongoing effort to provide more value to shoppers.

The Warehouse has also announced it will sell 12 pack of free-range eggs for $7, alongside its $5 colony eggs.

“We want the essentials to be affordable to all Kiwis. A basic basket of groceries at The Warehouse is $11 cheaper than our next nearest competitor. If we can do it, others can too and we call on the whole grocery sector to do more to bring the prices down on core essentials as we head into winter,” says Grayston.

The latest stores to join The Warehouse's fresh produce initiative include Ashburton, Spreydon-Barrington (Christchurch), Blenheim, Hornby (Christchurch), Masterton, Porirua, Pukekohe, Richmond, Te Awamutu, and Tory St (Wellington).

This latest rollout will provide a seasonal selection of produce, including carrots, onions, potatoes, apples, bananas, mandarins, capsicum, avocados, kūmara, and kiwifruit. The range will be reviewed weekly to ensure seasonal freshness and variety.

