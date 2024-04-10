Announcing The Winner Of The Reinz Nz Auctioneering Championships 2024

The last two days have seen leading property auctioneers from across New Zealand battle it out at the REINZ New Zealand Auctioneering Championships (NZAC), in Christchurch.

This afternoon, five finalists went head-to-head for the right to be crowned NZ Auctioneering Champion. Congratulations to Robert Tulp from Apollo Auctions!

Now in its 24th consecutive year, NZAC is an annual event celebrating the best auctioneers in New Zealand. REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird said it had been an impressive showcase of auctioneering talent.

“It’s been an amazing couple of days here in Christchurch, with newcomers and industry veterans competing in a range of categories. All of the competitors have shown outstanding creativity and energy, and a real commitment to the craft of auctioneering.”

“The competition was tight, but Robert Tulp came out on top. Congratulations – you’re a shining example of auctioneering excellence. You set the bar sky high and have done the real estate profession proud,” said Baird.

As Premier Division winner, Robert Tulp, along with Premier Division runner up, Mark McGoldrick from Harcourts will both represent REINZ and New Zealand at the prestigious Australasian Auctioneering Championships (AUSTROS) 2024. This year, the AUSTROS are being held in Hobart, on 15 and 16 May 2024.

“Best of luck to you and Mark as you represent New Zealand at the AUSTROS in May,” said Baird.

FINALISTS AND WINNERS

Premier division: Robert Tulp from Apollo Auctions was the winner, and entered the ring with the four other finalists, Mark McGoldrick from Harcourts (runner up), Shane Cortese from Harcourts, Brayden Coldicutt from Harcourts and Sam Walmsley from Harcourts Cooper & Co.

Robert Tulp from Apollo Auctions and Mark McGoldrick from Harcourts will represent REINZ and New Zealand at the AUSTROS Australasian Auctioneering Championships in May.

Open division: Kyle Siebert from Harcourts Holmwood was the winner, and entered the ring with the four other finalists, Daniel Pengelly from Harcourts gold (runner up), Ben Deans from Bayleys, Duncan Good from Ray White Wanaka and Louis McDonald from EVES Whangarei

Rising star winner: Elizabeth Costley from Bayleys Canterbury

Past winners of the REINZ New Zealand Auctioneering Championships

1996 – Roger Loveridge, Accredited Auctioneers Division

– Neil Newman, Licenced Auctioneers Division

1998 – Roger Dawson, Accredited Auctioneers Division

– David Clifton, Licenced Auctioneers Division

2000 – Neil Newman

2002 – Murray Smith

2004 – Roger Dawson

2006 – Phil McGoldrick

2007 – Mark Sumich

2008 – Mark Sumich

2009 – Mark Sumich

2010 – Chris Kennedy

2011 – Mark Sumich

2012 – Daniel Coulson

2013 – Andrew North

2014 – Daniel Coulson

2015 – Andrew North

2016 – Andrew North

2017 – Ned Allison

2018 – Andrew North

2019 – Aaron Davis

2020 – Ned Allison

2021 – Mark McGoldrick and Conor Patton

2022 – Conor Patton

2023 – Mark McGoldrick

