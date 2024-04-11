Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Total Greenhouse Gas Emissions Decrease 0.5 Percent In The December 2023 Quarter

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 10:58 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas emissions for industry and household in New Zealand decreased 0.5 percent in the December 2023 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The decrease of 105 kilotonnes was mainly due to a reduction in electricity, gas, water, and waste services emissions.

“The fall in total quarterly industry emissions was driven by the fall in the amount of natural gas used for electricity generation,” environmental-economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:
 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 