Total Greenhouse Gas Emissions Decrease 0.5 Percent In The December 2023 Quarter

Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas emissions for industry and household in New Zealand decreased 0.5 percent in the December 2023 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The decrease of 105 kilotonnes was mainly due to a reduction in electricity, gas, water, and waste services emissions.

“The fall in total quarterly industry emissions was driven by the fall in the amount of natural gas used for electricity generation,” environmental-economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said.

