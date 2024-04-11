Auckland Property Investors Association Welcomes Pending Tenancy Law Changes With Caution

The Auckland Property Investors Association (APIA) responded to the government's announcement this morning regarding imminent changes to tenancy laws, expressing cautious optimism while also urging prudence among landlords.

The proposed return of the 90-day no-fault termination to the landlord's toolkit is indeed a significant development in the rental landscape. While APIA acknowledges the potential benefits of such a change, it remains cautious about the finer details that will emerge with the release of the amendment bill. |The devil, as they say, is often in the details, and we will scrutinise them closely to ensure the best outcomes for both landlords and tenants,” says Association general manager Sarina Gibbon.

It's important to note that while these changes have been announced, they are not yet law. Details could evolve throughout the legislative process, and the projected implementation date of late 2024 means there is still time for adjustments. In the interim, APIA advises landlords to continue their operations as usual, remaining vigilant and adaptable to potential shifts in the legal landscape.

Gibbon highlights that beyond the reinstatement of the 90-day notice, other proposed amendments also hold significance for landlords. Restoring the old fixed-term tenancy rollover rule will afford landlords equal control alongside tenants, fostering a more balanced rental relationship. Additionally, clarification on the enforceability of no-smoking indoor clauses is expected to streamline property management processes, providing landlords and tenants with greater certainty.

APIA recognises the importance of these impending changes in shaping the rental sector and is committed to working constructively with policymakers to ensure that the final legislation serves the best interests of both landlords and tenants.

