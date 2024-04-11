Foodstuffs North Island And Māngere Budgeting Services Open South Auckland's First Social Supermarket

Chris Quin - Chief Executive of Foodstuffs North Island, Lara Dolan - Chief Executive of Mangere Budgeting Services and Jenny Salesa - MP for Panmure-Otahuhu at the opening of Tatou, South Auckland's first social supermarket. (Photo supplied)

Foodstuffs North Island and Māngere Budgeting Services Trust have officially opened South Auckland’s first social supermarket, providing a new service for those who can’t participate in retail groceries to shop for what they need.

The new store is named Tatou, which in te reo Māori, Samoan and Tokelauan broadly translates as meaning ‘everyone’. Groceries are provided at low or no cost, using a points system where shoppers can choose items that suit their dietary, cultural, and personal preferences.

The social supermarket in Māngere-Ōtāhuhu will be the 11th for Foodstuffs North Island, the co-operative behind the 100% locally family owned and operated PAK’nSAVE, New World, Four Square and Gilmours stores across the North Island. The co-operative has partnered with Māngere Budgeting Services Trust, a leading provider of financial capability, food assistance and other wrap around support to deliver the service for the South Auckland community.

Lara Dolan, Chief Executive of Māngere Budgeting Services Trust says the social supermarket will help bring mana to people facing food insecurity.

“Last year we supported 7,000 people with access to food, but we can see more need in the community. By partnering with Foodstuffs North Island, we’re creating an awesome new service for our community, where people can shop with dignity in a supermarket style environment and choose the items that meet their whānau’s cultural and dietary requirements” she says.

Chris Quin, Chief Executive of Foodstuffs North Island says social supermarkets form an important part of the co-operatives commitment to be 'Here for NZ', helping ensure all New Zealanders have access to healthy, affordable food and supporting local communities to thrive.

“We’ve worked with the team at Māngere Budgeting Services for several years now and they’re an impressive organisation doing really great work. Opening a new social supermarket is one thing, but delivering a service that’s going to go on and be successful and make a big impact in the lives of many people is only possible with collaboration and the type of partnership that exists here,” he says.

Chris adds the partnership combines the retail skills of Foodstuffs North Island, alongside partners who know and advocate for their local communities.

“Our teams fit out the space to create the store, provide the training and support as well as an ongoing commitment from partner stores and suppliers to help keep the shelves stocked,” he says.

“Māngere Budgeting Services help design the social supermarket as well as deliver the service in a way that meets the needs of their community, so it’s a real partnership.”

Foodstuffs North Island opened its first social supermarket alongside Wellington City Mission back in March 2021. The co-op has since partnered with nine other community organisations to open more social supermarkets across the North Island, with Tatou now the 11th.

In addition to providing food assistance, Māngere Budgeting Services also help people access services such as financial mentoring, counselling and housing advocacy.

PAK’nSAVE Mangere will act as the buddy store, under the guidance of local owner operator, Michael Kennedy, providing ongoing support and training to ensure the social supermarket’s success.

