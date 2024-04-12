Urgent Call To Action: Protect NZ Tenants From Instability – Insights From Property Management Specialist David Faulkner

Reinstating the 90-day No Cause Termination for Residential Tenancies in New Zealand: A Detrimental Step for Tenant Security

In light of recent discussions surrounding the reinstatement of the 90-day No Cause Termination for Residential Tenancies in New Zealand, David Faulkner, Property Management General Manager for Property Brokers, expressed serious concerns about the potential repercussions such a policy could have on tenant security and stability.

Faulkner underscores that the revival of the 90-day No Cause Termination, while seemingly advantageous for landlords, would significantly compromise the security and well-being of tenants, particularly families and children. He emphasises, "The current housing crisis in New Zealand has already placed immense strain on vulnerable households, and reintroducing this policy would only worsen the challenges they face, potentially leading to dire consequences for families and children."

Continuing, "Tenants deserve greater security and stability in their housing arrangements, especially during these trying times. The prospect of being uprooted from their homes at short notice can have devastating effects on families and children, disrupting their education, employment, and overall quality of life."

Furthermore, Faulkner warns that reinstating the 90-day No Cause Termination could create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among tenants, deterring them from asserting their rights or reporting issues with their accommodations. This, in turn, could perpetuate substandard living conditions and inhibit constructive landlord-tenant relationships.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"It's crucial to foster an environment where tenants feel empowered to advocate for their needs and rights without fear of retaliation," Faulkner explained. "By reinstating the 90-day No Cause Termination, we risk silencing the voices of tenants and perpetuating cycles of insecurity and instability in the rental market."

Faulkner also highlights the need for a more robust Tenancy Tribunal to address issues of antisocial behaviour and problematic tenancies effectively. He suggests that an enhanced tribunal system would streamline the eviction process for landlords dealing with disruptive tenants, ensuring a fair and expedient resolution while upholding the rights of all parties involved.

"To maintain the integrity of the rental market and protect the interests of both landlords and tenants, we must prioritise the establishment of a more efficient and responsive Tenancy Tribunal," Faulkner emphasised. "This would enable landlords to promptly address instances of antisocial behaviour and problematic tenancies, promoting safer and more harmonious communities."

Faulkner urges policymakers to prioritise the well-being and security of tenants by rejecting the reinstatement of the 90-day No Cause Termination for Residential Tenancies. Instead, advocating for measures that promote long-term stability, fair treatment, and mutual respect between landlords and tenants.

About Property Brokers

Property Brokers is New Zealand's premier family-owned real estate company, with a proud history of serving local communities for nearly four decades. Committed to honesty, integrity, and family values, Property Brokers offers comprehensive real estate services across residential, commercial, rural, and property management sectors to communities in the more than 90 locations it proudly calls home.

© Scoop Media

