Chinese New Year Lifts Visitor Arrivals

Monday, 15 April 2024, 11:12 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Chinese New Year boosted the number of visitor arrivals to New Zealand from China in February 2024, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

There were 37,900 visitor arrivals from China in February 2024, an increase of 33,700 from February 2023. This is the highest number of monthly visitor arrivals from China since 50,300 in January 2020, shortly before pandemic-related travel restrictions were introduced worldwide.

“Monthly arrivals from China typically peak in January or February each year, depending on the timing of Chinese New Year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

