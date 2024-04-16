Whakapapa Launches 2024 Season Passes - On Sale Until 15 May

Free season passes for tamariki under 10, new partnerships with SnowPlanet and Powder Alliance

Winter is on at Whakapapa with its 2024 season passes launches on 15 April, set to bring even more magic, perks, and the best value skiing and snowboarding in New Zealand.

Whakapapa is focused on its mission to provide more kiwi kids with affordable and accessible opportunities to develop their love of snow sports. The 2024 season will see tamariki aged 10 and under ski and snowboard for free with the “purchase” of a child season pass before Wednesday 15 May 2024. Rediscover with your child the joy, excitement, and magic of thriving on the slopes of Whakapapa.

Anytime season passes on sale for $649 provides the ultimate flexibility, while Weekday passes for $399 have the advantage of a lower entry price into the sport, wide-open spaces, and fewer queues. Coveted student and emergency services season passes are making a comeback after popular demand.

For greater peace of mind and flexibility, Season+ and SeasonFlexi passes cover holders in case of unexpected injury, illness, or a change in priorities, with a partial or full refund.

Whakapapa’s 2024 season pass perks are better than ever, and pass holders can start benefiting from these even before their feet touch the slopes (and long after the last run of the season), thanks to a new partnership with SnowPlanet. Season pass holders receive 50% off night passes and combos including rentals at Auckland’s indoor snow park year-round.

Season pass holders chasing powder runs in the northern hemisphere will receive three free days skiing and snowboarding at participating Powder Alliance resorts in the USA and Canada* thanks to Whakapapa’s membership in its global resort affiliate program.

In addition, season pass holders will receive four 50% off buddy passes to use on any Day Pass at Whakapapa, and two days free on the slopes at Tūroa. On-mountain benefits include 15% off private and group lessons, food and beverage, retail, rentals, workshop, and sledding.

Whakapapa Chief Executive Travis Donoghue said: “We’re ready to bring the magic of the maunga to snow lovers of all ages this winter. Over its history, Whakapapa has created more new beginner skiers and snowboarders than anywhere else in the New Zealand industry, and we will continue to do so.

“As we kick off 2024, we are looking back to that legacy with a high focus on growing the sport into the future, so we are putting our priority with our future guests by offering free season passes to kids under ten. We also plan to reinvigorate our snow school learn-to programs and look forward to progressing the sport via the return of more alpine ski racing events like the North Island Primary School Ski Champs (NIPS), for the first time since 2019.

“We are also introducing new three-day and lower mountain day passes to offer more flexibility and options for our guests. For over 70 years, Whakapapa has been a breeding ground for snow sports, and we look forward to welcoming guests of all ages and abilities to our slopes whether for snow play, sledding, Sky Waka sightseeing, lessons, or black diamond runs.

“All indicators are pointing to a great season at Whakapapa. Our on-mountain maintenance has not stopped, our recruitment has come together, so stay tuned to whakapapa.com for updates on our opening plans. Come out and support us as we deliver an epic 2024 season at Whakapapa” concluded Travis.

Offering more flexibility for those unable to commit to a whole season, new Day Passes for the 2024 season include three-day season passes and lower mountain passes which includes the Happy Valley learner area and Rangatira Chair, available for seniors (aged 70+), adults, and youth aged 11-17 years.

For all Whakapapa season pass options and pricing, visit whakapapa.com/. Zip now and pay later with four interest free payments is available.

*Blackout dates apply.

