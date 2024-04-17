Touch Inflight Solutions Partners With Parrot Analytics To Deliver Data-Driven Inflight Entertainment Experiences

Touch Inflight and Parrot Analytics partner to predict passenger entertainment preferences, driving satisfaction and loyalty for its airline partners.

Touch Inflight Solutions (Touch), the leading provider of next-generation inflight entertainment (IFE) solutions, is excited to announce an expanded partnership with Parrot Analytics, the leader in global entertainment analytics. This powerful collaboration, combining Touch's proprietary data on inflight passenger content preferences with Parrot Analytics' platform and capabilities, will enable Touch to deliver unique, data-driven content strategies to its airline partners. This means passengers will enjoy entertainment that aligns with their evolving tastes, ultimately enhancing their satisfaction and loyalty.

With this upgrade, Touch gains access to a wider range of insights and data, including:

Unlimited access to the world's largest behavior, affinity, and audience insight datasets for TV, movies, and talent.

Daily demand data dating back to 2015.

Extensive analysis capabilities and visualization frameworks.

Proprietary context metrics and demand data.

As Touch continues its expansion, partnering with global airlines like Delta, LATAM, and Air New Zealand, this collaboration with Parrot Analytics will enhance its ability to understand the specific tastes of their passengers. This understanding empowers Touch to predict future trends accurately, creating inflight entertainment experiences that enhance passenger satisfaction and foster deeper brand relationships. Moreover, this partnership underscores the industry-wide shift towards personalized experiences. In a competitive landscape, this positions airlines to differentiate themselves by using data-driven insights to transform inflight entertainment. This approach delivers value for discerning travelers and airlines seeking to enhance service quality and secure passenger loyalty.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "The importance of aligning content strategies with passenger interests cannot be overstated. This necessity stems from the diversity of the audience and their continually evolving tastes. In the fast-paced world of entertainment, staying relevant requires agility and insight. Parrot Analytics stands as a crucial tool in this context, offering the capability to deeply understand passenger preferences, enabling the effective curation of personalized content recommendations designed to precisely match the specific preferences of each passenger. " said João Chaves, Vice President of Customer Services and Operations at Touch.

“We are thrilled to partner with Touch to empower airlines to deliver exceptional in-flight entertainment experiences,” said Alejandro Rojas, VP Applied Analytics, Parrot Analytics. “Incorporating comprehensive global audience demand data will help with efficient programming when licensing content for airlines. This way airlines differentiate themselves by delivering content that matches each passenger’s taste and mood on every domestic or international route in every market of origin or destination."

By partnering with Parrot Analytics, the leader in global entertainment analytics, Touch joins a roster of innovative companies like Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon, and others who are leveraging data-driven insights to shape their content strategies.

About Touch Inflight Solutions

Touch Inflight Solutions (Touch) is a media content and technology provider helping airlines around the globe engage with their passengers. Touch combines innovative smart tools, a team of trend-savvy content experts, and a subscription-based media content solution to help its airline partners co-create the most engaging and brand-aligned in-flight entertainment experiences—faster and at a fraction of the cost of traditional IFE solutions.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leader in global entertainment analytics. The company values content, talent and IP by measuring over 2 billion audiences globally. Leveraging audience demand and content supply, Parrot Analytics can determine how much any TV show or movie is worth on a specific platform by region. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information about Parrot Analytics, see

www.parrotanalytics.com

.

