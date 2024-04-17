Liv Sisson is the Spinoff's New Commercial Editor

The Spinoff, New Zealand's leading independent online media platform, is thrilled to announce Liv Sisson as the newest addition to its team, stepping into the role of commercial editor.

Sisson brings with her a wealth of knowledge and a passion for exploration, as showcased in her work as a forager and fungi enthusiast. Her latest venture, "Fungi of Aotearoa," is a captivating guide that delves into the fascinating world of fungi, offering practical insights and up-to-date information for enthusiasts of all levels. This work has been shortlisted for an Ockham NZ Book Award.

"As a longtime Spinoff reader and occasional writer, I'm delighted to join the team,” says Sisson. “The Spinoff has made me laugh, cry and added so much to my understanding of this fascinating country. I'm looking forward to using my creative and commercial experience to produce the interesting, witty, industry-leading partner content The Spinoff is known for."

With Sisson's appointment as commercial editor, The Spinoff looks forward to further enriching its content offerings and engaging with audiences in new and exciting ways. Her unique perspective and dedication to storytelling align seamlessly with The Spinoff's commitment to delivering high-quality, thought-provoking content to its partnerships.

"We are delighted to welcome Liv Sisson to The Spinoff whānau." says Eli Rivera, head of commercial for The Spinoff. "Her enthusiasm and expertise will undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective to our commercial endeavours, enhancing our ability to connect with audiences and clients alike, and deliver impactful content."

CEO of The Spinoff, Amber Easby adds “Liv is a talented and passionate storyteller whose vast experience spans media and digital marketing. We are incredibly excited to welcome her to our commercial team and see her bring our brand partnerships to life."

Sisson's appointment as commercial editor marks an exciting chapter in The Spinoff's journey, as the platform continues to evolve and innovate in the digital media landscape.

