Conferences Generate Off-Peak Benefits For Christchurch

Large international conferences are being attracted to Christchurch for its world-acclaimed new infrastructure, attractive setting and local expertise.

With a series of high-profile conferences back-to-back, May is set to be high-paced for many local businesses in what is traditionally a quiet, off-peak tourism month.

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre is hosting 8,255 delegates in May, with 2,650 of them international visitors for events as diverse as the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons Annual Scientific Congress 2024, the Institute of Directors NZ Conference, and the MotorSport NZ Conference.

The 28th Asian Seed Congress at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre. Photo credit: Tourism New Zealand.

The economic and social benefits that flow into the local community from these events are highly valuable.

Te Pae Christchurch alone works with 222 suppliers from the Canterbury region and 85 per cent of its purchases are from local suppliers. In 2023, Te Pae Christchurch staged 240 conferences and events and over 94,000 delegates who consumed 2.2 tonnes of locally grown broccoli, 1.4 tonnes of salmon, 3.4 tonnes of lamb, two tonnes of apples, 3,500 cucumbers, and 3,700 loaves of bread.

Venues Ōtautahi, managers of Christchurch Town Hall and Wolfbrook Arena, will welcome almost 29,000 people through its doors for 22 business-related events in May. These range from large public exhibitions like the Careers Expo and the New Zealand Motorhome, Caravan and Leisure Show, to conferences and meetings including the Tactical Medicine New Zealand conference, and the Carbon and Energy Professionals conference.

