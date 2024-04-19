TPT Group Holdings Announces Appointment Of New Independent Director

TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited www.tptgroup.co.nz, a family-owned local investment company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Loveard as an Independent Director.

Mark Loveard has an exceptional track record and has enjoyed a varied and interesting career as an executive in the aviation, telecommunication, energy and technology industries in the United Kingdom and New Zealand. He is a strong believer in values-based leadership and his interactions are guided by his personal values of integrity, fairness, helping people to reach their full potential, family, respect and gratitude. He has a reputation for being a right-brained thinker who enjoys working with others to produce innovative, creative and effective solutions.

He has held senior roles including as Head of Financial, Commercial & Legal for the Three Waters National Transition Unit, Chief Operating Officer of Victoria University, and Chief Financial Officer & GM Shared Services of Airways Corporation, to name a few.

Mark joins a strong board comprising of other independent Directors, Robert Ferris and Brendan Wood, future director Amy Johnson, and Group Managing Director Mike Marr.

Mike Marr commented, "Mark brings a wealth of experience at a time of growth for the TPT Group and we feel privileged that he is joining the board”.

TPT Group Holdings is known for its diversified portfolio, encompassing businesses in electronic security, information technology, information and communication technology, artificial intelligence and the Internet of things, finance and leasing, security monitoring, and commercial and industrial property. Over the past 24 years, the company has achieved strong growth through 10 successful start-up ventures, 14 strategic acquisitions, and strong organic expansion. With a continued focus on market capability, TPT Group remains committed to acquiring businesses to enhance its offerings further.

The business expects to announce a further acquisition in the coming months which will make its technical services businesses; Advanced Group www.advancedgroup.co.nz, one of the largest in New Zealand with in excess of 20 office locations. In 2023, TPT Group acquired Active Alarm Services as well as Everlert, the latter a security monitoring business.

TPT Group also has a strong social and community lens supporting a range of Charitable initiatives including The Runway Foundation and Innovation Franklin.

About TPT Group

TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited www.tptgroup.co.nz is a family-owned local investment company with a diverse portfolio spanning electronic security, information technology, information and communication technology, artificial intelligence and the internet of things, finance and leasing, security monitoring, as well as commercial and industrial property. With a history of successful start-ups, strategic acquisitions, and organic growth, TPT Group is committed to expanding its market capability through continual business development.

Wholly owned subsidiaries include Cablenet, Advanced Security, IT Engine, Technology Leasing, Everlert, Promessa Property Group, ASGSPL, ASG Technologies, and TPT Family Office Investment Fund Limited.

