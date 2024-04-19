Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Better Earthquake Risk Management

Friday, 19 April 2024, 3:40 pm
Press Release: Business NZ

BusinessNZ has welcomed the announcement of an early review and extension to deadlines on owners of buildings deemed earthquake-prone.

The rules for such buildings are causing significant economic stress to businesses in many parts of the country, and a regulatory approach that better distinguishes between levels of risk is badly needed, BusinessNZ Advocacy Director Catherine Beard says.

"BusinessNZ would welcome a more focused and appropriate approach to earthquake risk management and will appreciate being able to make recommendations relating to the planned amendments to the Building Act."

