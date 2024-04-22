Akaroa King Salmon Wins Champion Award At Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards 2024

The results of the Annual Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards are in, and the Champion award in the "Water" category for 2024 has been awarded to Akaroa King Salmon. With 355 entries from across New Zealand, the competition was fierce, culminating in a multi-day judging at Homeland restaurant in Auckland. A distinguished panel of over 23 experienced judges, including renowned chefs and food writers such as Peter Gordon, Ginny Grant, and Nici Wickes, meticulously assessed the entries.

Head judge Lauraine Jacobs remarked, "After eight years, we're seeing an increase in the number of new products entered each year. Producers are demonstrating more imagination and innovation in both presentation and taste as they explore new food concepts. While there's always a risk of going overboard with new ideas, this year's offerings managed to tantalize the palate while allowing real, natural flavours to shine through without being over-processed."

Akaroa Salmon made a significant impact with just four entries, each earning a gold medal. Their Mānuka Hot Smoked Salmon, Mānuka Cold Smoked Salmon, Fresh Salmon Portion, and Fresh Salmon Fillet all received top honours. The Fresh Fillet also secured the Seafood NZ Champion title in the "Water" category.

The company was previously honoured with the Outstanding NZ Food Producers "Spirit of New Zealand" Award in 2021, recognizing their pioneering and innovative spirit spanning over three decades. Judges lauded this year's Akaroa Fresh Salmon Fillet for describing its flavour as having a ‘clean, fresh taste and good appearance, nice salinity, hard to fault!” whilst they praised the delicacy of the Mānuka smoke on both the Hot and Cold Smoked salmon.

In addition to their triumph at the awards, Akaroa Salmon emerged as one of the four finalists in the Coast Kiwis' Favourite Food Producer of 2024, as determined by public vote. The ultimate accolade in this category was claimed by Lindsay Farm Dairy of Hawkes Bay

Other Canterbury producers also celebrated notable successes at the awards, with the Emerging Business Champion title awarded to Wild Child Ferments from Greta Valley for their exceptional fermented krauts and kimchi. The coveted Supreme Champion award went to Burnside based vegan chocolate producer, Mind your Temper for their Black Forest Bonbon.

