Justine’s Introduces New Keto Ginger Crunch Cookie, The Perfect Blend Of Indulgence And Nutrition

Justine's Cookies, a leading provider of delicious treats catering to diverse dietary needs, proudly presents their newest creation: the Keto Ginger Crunch Cookie. Following the resounding success of the Keto Afghan Crunch Cookie, launched just last year, this latest addition to Justine's Keto Crunch Range promises a delightful crunch while championing an array of health benefits.

“Our Keto Ginger Crunch Cookie is a testament to our commitment to providing wholesome treats for everyone. When you crave the satisfaction of baked goods but want to maintain a healthier lifestyle, this crunchy cookie is the perfect solution," says Justine Muollo, CEO of Justine’s Cookies.

What makes this cookie so good isn’t just it’s nostalgic flavour, it’s also allergen friendly and packed with goodness:

Ultra low carb, Keto friendly

Wheat & gluten free

No added sugar

Dairy free, Vegan

High in fibre (29% RDI)

All natural

Proudly 100% NZ-Made

"We are thrilled to introduce this new addition to our Keto Crunch Range, offering a guilt-free indulgence for those following a keto lifestyle or looking for healthier alternatives," added Muollo.

In a move to enhance accessibility and convenience, Justine's Keto Ginger Crunch Cookie is now available in a new 40g size, priced affordably at just $2.69 each at www.justinescookies.com and Countdown Pharmacy Stores.

About Justine’s Cookies: Based in Wellington, Justine's is dedicated to crafting delicious treats catering to various dietary needs, including keto, low carb, and gluten-free options. With a dedication to quality and taste, Justine's Cookies strives to provide wholesome delights for all.

